Co-Founder, Noble House Consulting Pte.

Noble House Consulting Pte is a Singapore registered company, an HR talent marketplace that helps independent consultants find short- and long-term assignments as per their skill set. Sanjay Lakhotia is the co-founder of Noble House Consulting Pte and has more than 20 years of experience in working across all areas of HR including HR Transformation, Leadership development, HR technology deployment, Performance culture, Rewards etc.