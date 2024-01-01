Saurabh Bhatia

CEO and Co-Founder, Chocolate

Saurabh Bhatia is the CEO and co-founder of Chocolate. 

Chocolate is a global leader in mobile video advertising. Chocolate offers two core products, Chocolate Marketplace, a global programmatic buying and selling platform for mobile video advertising and Chocolate Mediation, an end-to-end monetization solution for app developers & publishers. Chocolate is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in San Francisco, CA and India. 

Technology

Key App Monetization Trends to Look out for in 2019

Everything from single revenue management platforms, artificial intelligence aided app development to ads powered by augmented reality and virtual reality would determine the future of app industry

Growth Strategies

How can App Developers Maximize their Revenue?

Here are some monetization strategies that you can employ to improve your revenues significantly

Marketing

Six Key Programmatic Advertising Trends for 2019

As we steer towards 2019, programmatic advertising, brings a set of challenges that all stakeholders need to navigate together in order to create a truly successful ecosystem for digital advertising

Growth Strategies

5 Ways to Maximize Mobile Advertising ROI Ahead of Holiday Season

Starting your ad campaigns early captures the consumer's attention at the right time

