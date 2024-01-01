Shawn Sharma
Indian-American Entrepreneur
Shawn Sharma is an Indian-American serial entrepreneur, investor, scientist, social media influencer, and highly sought after business consultant. Getting a science education at Harvard and Cornell University, Shawn found great success applying first order science principles to the financial markets and scaling legacy businesses with modern digital marketing. His current focus is financial literacy and revolutionizing legacy finance and tech.
Latest
The Founders Are Redefining the Future Of Work With Innovative Solutions
BE founders and brothers Moyn, Ehsaan and Monir Islam see new-age technology not merely as a minor tactical fix but are harnessing it as an enabler of business community growth