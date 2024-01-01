Shilpa Bhatia
Founder, The Clothing Rental and Terra Inde
Shilpa Bhatia is the founder of The Clothing Rental and Terra Inde. The Clothing Rental is a Mumbai based renting platform, with an e-commerce portal and 2 offline stores in Mumbai.
Terra Inde is New York based platform that curates best Indian wear collection for the international audiences.
