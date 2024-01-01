Author of 'On The Open Road'

Stuti Changle is author of the inspirational book, On The Open Road.

Stuti dreamt of being a storyteller since childhood and one day, she packed a rucksack and left her job in search of her true self. She met people with extraordinary stories, travellers, entrepreneurs, artists, visionaries and saints, who gave her the inspiration to start her new journey.

Stuti is a post-graduate in management from the prestigious B-school IMI, New Delhi, and a graduate in Computer Science and Technology.