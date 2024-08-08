With the demands of the corporate world constantly evolving and intensifying, finding a healthy balance between work obligations and family life can sometimes feel impossible. But serial fitness entrepreneur Anthony Geisler says the secret to achieving this equilibrium is the same skill he uses to run companies: time management.

"Time with my family is always going to be a top priority," said Geisler. "Achieving work-life balance in this fast-paced culture isn't easy, but it's certainly possible with careful consideration and effort."

Anthony Geisler isn't alone in navigating the tenuous balance between work and family in today's economic landscape. A study from Pew Research found that 38% of working parents said their career made it harder to be a good parent.

Geisler said his free time is almost always limited between his fitness entrepreneurship, philanthropy and other projects. Finding time for his family must be intentional and focused.

Geisler accomplishes this by creating clear "non-negotiable" time blocks to spend with his daughters. Geisler refuses to take in-person meetings before 9 a.m. when he is dropping off his daughters at school. Keeping this permanent time block open each day allows Geisler to spend consistent time with his daughters and stay involved in their education.

This intentionality applies to other family events as well. To ensure he can spend time with his family on the weekend or make it to his daughters' dance competitions, Geisler sets time aside in his calendar weeks or months in advance.

"I am so busy that if I am not planning then my time will naturally be taken up by work, so I need to create some set time with my family. This means looking ahead and making space for what is most important," Geisler said.

No matter how one achieves this compartmentalization of work and home, Geisler said, finding opportunities for family time remains critical. This could mean sitting down for a family dinner and asking everyone at the table about their day. It could mean organizing a family game time where the whole unit sits down to play Monopoly or Candyland. It could mean a family walk around the neighborhood with the dog.

Whatever your family chooses, it is critical to focus on the moment and leave distractions like phones, email and calendars behind, Geisler said.

"When I am with my family, work cannot be a distraction. Sometimes I have to act like I'm not stressed over whatever is bothering me at the office," Geisler said. "My family is the most important thing in my life – everything else can wait."