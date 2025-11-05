These Malaysian startups showcased their products and offerings and highlighted Malaysia's growing role as a regional tech hub poised for global expansion

Some of Malaysia's key startups were showcased at the recently-concluded Expand North Star event (part of Gitex) in Dubai, one of the world's largest technology showcases, signaling the country's growing ambitions to become a Southeast Asian innovation hub. From AI-powered logistics platforms and fintech disruptors to sustainable manufacturing tech and health innovations, the Malaysian pavilion buzzed with entrepreneurial energy. The startups represented Malaysia's push to go beyond traditional sectors – tapping into deep tech, digital trade, and green innovation to compete on a global scale.

The showcase also reflected Malaysia's evolving role in the regional tech landscape – bridging the dynamic ecosystems of Singapore and Indonesia while carving out its own niche in digital transformation and industrial tech. Investors and global partners at Gitex took note of the country's strong talent pool, cost competitiveness, and growing support infrastructure. For many founders, the event wasn't just about exposure but about building international partnerships that could propel them from regional players to global contenders in the years ahead.

Here's a look at some of the startups from Malaysia:

Thiyaga Rajan, CEO of TrackerHero (Malaysia), showcases their advanced security and property management platform. From real-time guard tracking to integrated AI-CCTV, HR tools, Digital Twin tech, and ESG compliance solutions — TrackerHero simplifies operations and strengthens security as they expand across the UAE and Asia.

Prakash Christensen, Founder and CEO of VulsanX Corp (Malaysia), unveils how his company is transforming cybersecurity through full AI automation. From preventing millions of attacks daily to advancing digital forensics without human intervention, VulsanX is positioning Malaysia at the forefront of global cyber defense.

Pragash Sangaran, Co-founder and CEO of InnoWave (Malaysia), shares how the US- and Malaysia-based hardware design company is powering innovation through RF, IoT, and embedded systems. From startups to MNCs, InnoWave builds next-gen solutions—and is now expanding its footprint to Dubai.