Parker got the ball rolling with his business ventures back in college, and let's just say he had his fair share of bumps along the way.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You know how they say when one door closes, another opens? Well, sometimes that door slams shut in your face. It hurts like heck, but those failures? They're just stepping stones to something bigger. Patrick Parker's story is proof positive of this fact.

Parker got the ball rolling with his business ventures back in college, and let's just say he had his fair share of bumps along the way. But instead of seeing those missteps as stumbling blocks, he considered them "growing pains" that everyone has to go through to get to the big leagues.

Today, he's a big player in the tech world, juggling four companies and racking up wins in the SaaS and WEB 3.0 spaces. Two of his startups are in the fast lane, gunning for venture capital, and the other two are raking in profits without outside help. He's turned his baby, SaaS Partners, into a $3.5 million success story in just four years, and the team's grown from a trio to a full-fledged squad of 36.

But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Patrick.

He took his first swing at 21, promoting concerts for hot artists in Nashville. "I had a blast with it at first. Then it crashed and burned, and I was out $25K in one night. That was a gut punch in my 20s," Patrick reflects. "It stung, but it woke me up to the cash flow game."

https://www.dilanabeya.com/

Strike two came with a web development gig, making sites for Nashville's nightlife. It flopped, but Patrick wasn't down for the count. "I could see where things were headed, and if I'd hung in there, it might have worked out," he admits. Even in that loss, he picked up some real wisdom about the power of storytelling and communication.

Patrick kept swinging, weathering failure after failure. Friends and family thought he'd lost his marbles, passing up steady jobs for his wild dreams. The pressure was mounting, but Patrick stood his ground.

And then, he knocked it out of the park. His IT staffing hustle turned a cool $1M in its first year, paving the way for a software development powerhouse. The rest, as they say, is history.

Patrick didn't run from his flops or beat himself up. He turned them into stepping stones, climbing to where he stands tall today. His two-decade grind shows that change isn't on the way. It's here, and all we have to do is shift our perspective on failure.