OpenAI Blasts Robinhood for Selling OpenAI Tokens: 'We Do Not Endorse It' OpenAI warns consumers that Robinhood's sale of "OpenAI tokens" will not give them equity or stock in the company.

By David James

On Monday, Robinhood, the stock, options, and crypto trading platform, announced it was making tokenized shares of OpenAI and SpaceX available to users in Europe.

Robinhood said users in the European Union who onboard to trade stock tokens by July 7 will receive 5 euros worth of OpenAI and SpaceX tokens. CNBC reports that the company is offering $1 million worth of OpenAI and $500,000 worth of SpaceX.

The news sent Robinhood's shares up nearly 13%, hitting a new all-time high for the company.

That's all well and good for Robinhood, but OpenAI was not so pleased, and tweeted a response that leaves no doubt about how they feel about it: "These 'OpenAI tokens' are not OpenAI equity. We did not partner with Robinhood, were not involved in this, and do not endorse it. Any transfer of OpenAI equity requires our approval—we did not approve any transfer. Please be careful."

When reached for comment, Robinhood spokesperson Rouky Diallo explained to TechCrunch that the OpenAI tokens giveaway is part of a campaign to give investors indirect exposure to OpenAI "through Robinhood's ownership stake in a special purpose vehicle." (A special purpose vehicle, or SPV, is a subsidiary created by a parent company to isolate financial risk, per Investopedia.)

Related: Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors

TechCrunch says that the token release "suggests Robinhood owns shares of an SPV that controls a certain number of OpenAI's shares." Meaning they are offering ownership of the vehicle that owns OpenAI shares, not direct OpenAI shares.

Robinhood's help center further explains: "When buying stock tokens, you are not buying the actual stocks — you are buying tokenized contracts that follow their price, recorded on a blockchain. You can buy, sell, or hold stock tokens — but you cannot send them to other wallets or platforms at this time."

If that's confusing to you, perhaps this isn't the investment opportunity for you. And if it makes sense, you might be part-robot.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Money & Finance

How Much Money Do You Need to Retire Comfortably in Your State? Here's the Breakdown.

Regardless of where you spend your golden years, it pays to be realistic about the cost of living.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Don't Risk Your $2,000 Laptop—Travel With This $324 MacBook Pro Instead

Protect your primary workstation and stay productive on the go with this grade-A refurbished MacBook Pro.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Career

These 'AI-Resistant' Jobs Don't Require a College Degree — and Starting Salaries Can Surpass $70,000 a Year

Some young adults want to join the workforce right after high school.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

AI Is Going to 'Replace Everybody' in Several Fields, According to the 'Godfather of AI.' Here's Who He Says Should Be 'Terrified.'

Geoffrey Hinton, called the "Godfather of AI" due to his pioneering work on AI, says some fields face a heavier risk of replacement due to automation.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How I Built a Multi-Unit Franchise Operation Without Leaving My Day Job

How I ran a top-performing franchise while traveling as a full-time speaker — using smart systems, strong leadership and a lot of trust.

By Scott Greenberg