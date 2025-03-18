Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Time and time again, everyone has been drowning in a sea of step-by-step guides, success formulas, and the false promise that anyone can achieve anything if they just follow their passion using someone else's recipe. Inherently driven to progress, success, and fulfillment, people are constantly in search of inspiration and guidance, whether it's businessmen following '7 Rules of Entrepreneurship,' sportsmen looking to optimize performance with '10 Habits to Becoming Successful Athletes,' or day-to-day employees relentlessly looking for that 'Magical 10-Step Recipe to Work-Life Balance.'

Even the growing coaching industry is adding fuel to this fire. In Asia alone, these so-called 'practitioners' increased by a staggering 86% between 2019 and 2022. Everywhere you turn, there's an expert offering guidance, a guru selling wisdom, a 'masterclass' promising transformation. And yet, the reality is, despite this explosion of information, most people struggle to make actual meaningful change.

"People don't fail because they didn't follow the right steps. They fail because they're following steps that don't belong to them," reminds Professor Sid Mohasseb. This notion has overtaken the world, resulting in an outflux of 'How-to' expressways to success. While trends uphold the (elusive) superiority of actionable advice, Anabasis Academy shatters conventions with a resounding: 'generic practical advice' is nothing but intrusive noise. "Practical" is different for every person.

Founded by serial entrepreneur, university professor, and 'problem-finder' Sid Mohasseb, Anabasis Academy doesn't claim to have all the answers. Instead, it challenges the very premise that success can be distilled into rules. It throws out the notion of 'best practices' and rather wants every individual to explore their capabilities, actuate their entrepreneurial talent, and incrementally evolve. At the Academy, shallow motivational speeches and standardized meaningless procedures are replaced with thought-provoking conversational collectives that ignite change from within through the simple, seemingly obvious act of recognizing that all individuals are different and designed to be more and create more.

Anabasis Academy isn't a coaching program, an online course, or a professional development seminar. It's an engagement platform designed to provoke minds: a space where individuals don't consume 'standard' information but challenge their own perspectives. "There's no blueprint for success," says Professor Sid. "The only thing that matters is igniting your thought process; you are built to prosper."

At Anabasis Academy, there are no progress trackers, rigid methodologies, or 'actionable takeaways.' Instead, members are invited to dive into short conversational-style videos and engage with others in raw, interactive sessions that strip away the noise of mainstream advice. With a three-tiered membership structure, intrigued people can access the platform for a lifetime for just USD 1, committed individuals can explore their mindfulness for just USD 27 a month, and devoted ones gain access to inclusive one-on-one conversations and other features for close to USD 3,000 per year.

According to Sid, to 'win' is to find the next, better version of oneself. To win is to commit one's mind and actions to a carefully thought-out plan, embrace failure as an innate part of the process, and exchange one's situation to get to something of a higher value. But 'higher value' is subjective and defined by an individual, and so is 'practical.'

"It's all about making you realize that you deserve and can get more," he shares. "With a mind that is ignited, not just filled with information, you have everything you need to recognize your capabilities, strengths, weaknesses, and aspirations. But you're the only one who can do something about it—that's the tricky part, but it holds immense power once you understand that."

The name Anabasis means 'a march upward.' It reflects Professor Sid's belief that every individual mind that realizes they're capable of change brings the collective humanity one step closer to evolution. "I want people to interact with each other differently, for them to be open-minded, and to answer the higher calling we all have. And that's what the Academy is all about," he adds. "If I do a bit of that in my life, you do the same in yours, and everyone around feels inspired to find the next best versions of themselves, the world will become a much better place—one ignited mind at a time."