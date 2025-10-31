Backed by government programs and a culture of deep-tech experimentation, these startups reflected Korea's growing ambition to move beyond hardware dominance and establish global leadership in software-driven innovation

South Korea's vibrant startup scene made a strong impression at the recently-concluded Expand North Star event in Dubai, where a diverse cohort of innovators showcased cutting-edge solutions spanning artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, and smart farming. Backed by government programs and a culture of deep-tech experimentation, these startups reflected Korea's growing ambition to move beyond hardware dominance and establish global leadership in software-driven innovation.

These startups demonstrated how Korea's disciplined approach to R&D blends seamlessly with global market aspirations. Many founders described Gitex as a crucial gateway to the Middle East and Asia, offering both visibility and strategic partnerships. The Korean startup ecosystem continues to expand beyond Seoul's Silicon Valley equivalent, Pangyo Techno Valley, and high level of innovation continues to drive their growth.

According to Startup Genome, between 2020 and 2024, Seoul's startup ecosystem value skyrocketed from USD 40 billion to USD 237 billion, a five-fold increase in just four years. This exponential growth is the result of a sustained, data-driven strategy led by the Seoul Metropolitan Government in partnership with catalysts such as Startup Genome.

Here's a look at some of the startups from South Korea:

Young Lee, CEO of MyHealthMart talks about a groundbreaking data marketplace where users can securely collect, manage, and trade their personal health records. By turning health data into value, the startup is redefining how individuals control and benefit from their own medical information.

Byounguk Kang, CEO of EcoFarm highlights their leadership in smart farm innovation — from advanced greenhouse design to automated cultivation technology. With AI-driven systems improving efficiency and sustainability, EcoFarm is shaping the future of agriculture by making farming smarter, greener, and more productive.

Yeonjee Nam, CEO, Koreanova Inc., introduces a groundbreaking smart farm automating edible insect cultivation. With AI-driven monitoring, feeding, and watering systems, Novak transforms insect farming into a scalable, sustainable protein source. Their latest creation? Edible collagen protein jellies which according to the startup is the future of nutrition.