According to 2024-2025 data, approximately 21.5 percent of businesses fail in their first year, climbing to nearly 50 percent by year five.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Business success stories flood bookstore shelves, but tech entrepreneur and angel investor Furkat Kasimov argues that failure, not triumph, provides the most valuable lessons. His recently published book "Don't Do This: A Guide to Business Survival" flips conventional wisdom upside down by examining nearly 150 real-world business failures.

Startling statistics show that up to 90 percent of startups ultimately fail. Kasimov's perspective offers a refreshing alternative to typical business advice. The book arrives at a critical moment when economic uncertainties and technological disruptions test even the most promising ventures.

Learning from the Disasters of Others

Kasimov opens his book with a powerful quote from Alibaba founder Jack Ma: "If you want to be successful, learn from other people's mistakes, do not learn from the successful stories." This philosophy anchors the entire work, challenging readers to examine failure as their most influential teacher. Rather than trying to duplicate success stories, often omitting the messy reality of building businesses, he urges entrepreneurs to study what went wrong for others.

The straightforward guide dissects financial disasters, leadership failures, and marketing catastrophes that demolish solid business plans. Written for entrepreneurs who barely have time to eat lunch, let alone wade through 300 pages of business theory, the book provides practical solutions to common pitfalls. Kasimov's background at InsuranceLeads.com, where he rose to VP of Digital Marketing before co-founding LeadsMarket.com, gives him firsthand experience with success and failure.

The Cold, Hard Numbers

The statistics backing Kasimov's focus on failure prevention are sobering. According to 2024-2025 data, approximately 21.5 percent of businesses fail in their first year, climbing to nearly 50 percent by year five.

Why do so many businesses fail? Research shows that 82 percent of failed small businesses experienced cash flow problems, while 42 percent discovered no market demand for their products or services. Nearly a quarter (23 percent) of small businesses fail because they lack the right team. These failure patterns repeat across industries and decades, making Kasimov's preventative wisdom particularly valuable. His book tackles these exact issues, providing concrete steps for avoiding these common traps.

A Game Plan for When Things Go Sideways

"Knowing what can go wrong is not enough. You need a game plan for when things go sideways," Kasimov says. This practicality distinguishes his work from theoretical business guides. For example, when addressing cash flow management, cited as a primary reason for 82 percent of business failures, he doesn't just highlight the problem. Still, he offers concrete steps like implementing robust cash flow management tools and maintaining six-month financial forecasts.

His guidance on technological adaptation proves particularly relevant as businesses navigate rapid changes. On the topic of artificial intelligence, he notes that "AI is creating opportunities while making certain traditional business approaches obsolete." The book includes specific examples of businesses that failed to adapt alongside those that successfully integrated new technologies.

With projections showing the Business Process as a Service market reaching $98.3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.60 percent, technology adoption represents both an opportunity and potential pitfall for businesses through this decade.

Kasimov's advice on employee development illustrates his practical orientation: "Create professional development programs. Offer training, mentorship, and clear career growth opportunities." This multi-faceted solution addresses the 23 percent of businesses that fail due to inadequate teams.

What Fails Teaches Faster Than What Succeeds

The power of "Don't Do This: A Guide to Business Survival" lies in its reversal of traditional business guidance. While most business literature celebrates exceptional success stories that few can replicate, Kasimov's work illuminates the common, preventable mistakes that sink promising ventures. His brutally honest collection of business failures serves as a confidant in book form for entrepreneurs navigating uncertainty.

For business owners waking at 3 a.m. in a panic about yesterday's decisions, Kasimov's message resonates: entrepreneurs do not need to make mistakes themselves when others have already made them. In a business world where failure remains the most likely outcome, this unconventional wisdom might be the difference between becoming another statistic and beating the odds.