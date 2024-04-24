📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Blockchain For Emerging Markets Rings A Global Bell Venoms strategy to cooperate with emerging markets and developing economies makes good economic sense for both parties.

By Liam kensley

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Venom Blockchain

The unique architecture of Mesh network protocol, resilient consensus and asynchronous blockchain are the right ingredients for Web3 decentralized apps and large scale tokenization projects. Recent impressive performance metrics have attracted significant investment and interest from global entities, including key players in the African continent.

Venom Blockchain distinguishes itself through its ability to deploy multiple blockchains in different markets coupled with an advanced interchain seamless communication system. Within just 24 hours of its launch, the platform attracted over one million users, reflecting the growing demand for scalable and cost-effective blockchain solutions among developers and investors.

Market Confidence and Diverse Projects

The confidence in Venom Blockchain is further evidenced by its robust market performance. With a market capitalization already exceeding $835M and a trading volume surpassing $16.62M, per CoinMarketCap, Venom is not just another player in the blockchain space; it's a significant one.

The platform's appeal is further bolstered by its portfolio of over 20 projects awaiting deployment, highlighting its capability to support a diverse range of Web3 applications.

Investment for Digital Currency Initiatives in Africa

Another major development in Venom Blockchain's journey is the investment from Alpha MBM Investments Group, part of the private investment office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family. This partnership was a gateway to a series of ambitious digital currency initiatives across Africa.

https://x.com/louis_tsu/status/1770172187674066991

Alpha MBM Group, known for its expansive portfolio including sectors like mining, aviation, and oil and gas, brings considerable expertise to this collaboration. The recent investment will propel the development of stablecoins, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), cryptocurrency exchanges, and real-world asset tokenization in countries like Uganda, Somalia, and the Central African Republic.

A critical aspect of this collaboration is the emphasis on compliance and regulatory approval. The parties involved are committed to operating under the guidance and with the express consent of the Central Banks of the respective countries.

