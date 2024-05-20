The Veteran Pharma Founders That Keep Buying Their Own NASDAQ Stock

Nuvectis Pharma CEO Ron Bentsur, a veteran in the pharma industry, has invested over $3 million into the company. Bentsur: "Our continued investment in Nuvectis reflects our unwavering belief in the transformative potential of our pipeline"

In the high-stakes world of biotech, few signals of confidence are as compelling as insiders buying up their own company's stock. For Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ: NVCT), this confidence is not just an occasional gesture but a recurring commitment from its veteran founders. Ron Bentsur, Shay Shemesh, and Enrique Poradosu, the minds behind Nuvectis Pharma, have consistently increased their stakes, a move that speaks volumes about their faith in the company's future.

Nuvectis was co-founded in 2020 by three seasoned veterans with impressive track records in the industry. Ron Bentsur, the CEO and Chairman, is a biotech powerhouse with over 20 years of senior leadership experience. He has a knack for transforming companies and driving substantial value creation. Before Nuvectis, Bentsur served as CEO of UroGen Pharma and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, where he led successful IPOs and saw stock prices skyrocket. At UroGen, he took the company public in 2017, with its stock price rising from $13 to $70 per share within a year. Similarly, at Keryx, he saw the stock price jump from $0.25 to $20 per share in just two years.

Shay Shemesh and Enrique Poradosu also bring a wealth of experience in business and pharma leadership. Their collective expertise has been instrumental in advancing Nuvectis's mission to develop innovative cancer treatments.

Recently, the founders reported additional thousands of dollars in stock buys, adding to their already significant investments. Ron Bentsur alone has invested over $3 million into the company. Together, the trio owns almost ~35% of Nuvectis Pharma, aligning their interests closely with those of shareholders.

Insider buying is often seen as a positive indicator because it suggests that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company believe the stock is undervalued and that the company's prospects are strong. For Nuvectis Pharma, the steady insider purchases by its founders suggest a deep conviction in the company's strategic direction and long-term potential.

We reached out to the company for comment, and Ron Bentsur noted that: "Our continued investment in Nuvectis reflects our unwavering belief in the transformative potential of our

pipeline. We are deeply committed to advancing innovative therapies for cancer patients, and our insider purchases are a testament to our confidence in the company's strategic direction and long- term value creation. We are cautiously optimistic about the upcoming clinical milestones and expect them to further validate our approach and unlock significant opportunities for growth and impact in the oncology space."

Nuvectis Pharma is dedicated to developing precision medicines for oncology, focusing on unmet medical needs in specific patient populations. The company's pipeline includes twopromising drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900, which are in various stages of clinical trials. These candidates have shown considerable potential in preclinical and early clinical studies, addressing significant medical needs and creating substantial value for the company.

In its Q1 2024 earnings report, CEO Ron Bentsur highlighted Nuvectis's strong financial health and strategic focus. He noted that several clinical data updates are expected in the second half of 2024, which could be critical milestones for the company. These updates have the potential to further validate the therapeutic potential of their drug candidates, driving further investor interest.

The unwavering confidence of Nuvectis Pharma's founders, Ron Bentsur, Shay Shemesh, and Enrique Poradosu, is a powerful testament to the company's potential. Their substantial insider purchases reflect a deep belief in Nuvectis's strategic direction and future growth. For investors, this insider activity is a strong signal of the company's prospects. With a robust pipeline, a dedicated management team, and significant upcoming milestones, Nuvectis Pharma stands out as a compelling opportunity in the biotech sector. As Bentsur, Shemesh, and Poradosu continue to invest heavily in their own company, investors might find it wise to follow their lead.

