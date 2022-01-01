Jonathan Walker
Technology Researcher. Research Fellow at FCSI
Jonathan Walker is a technology researcher and analyst with a passion for cyber, fintech, AI and biotech. He currently serves as a research fellow at the Future of Cyber Security Institute.
Latest
Technology
Quantum Computing Is Coming: How Will It Impact Cybersecurity?
Quantum Computing is set to completely change the technological landscape with major effects in the Cyber field, among others. We gathered insights from the industry's leaders to see how they are approaching the risks and opportunities of this developing technology