This Deep Tech Firm Is Positioned To Lead the Cultivated Meat Manufacturing Revolution

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (STKH), the Nasdaq-listed deep tech company at the forefront of the global cultivated meat industry, is continuing to progress toward achieving its goal of dominating this multi-billion-dollar industry. On December 16, the company announced that it will focus on the commercialization of its 3D bio-printer in 2023 to accelerate its go-to-market strategy. At a time when many of its peers are still at the development stage of cultivated meat technologies, Steakholder Foods is emerging as an industry leader as the company nears the much-awaited commercialization stage of its business. It seems reasonable to conclude that Steakholder Foods is distancing itself from the competition with this new development.

The company saw a notable increase in interest for its 3D bio-printer in the second half of this year as Steakholder Foods participated in global exhibitions and conferences to showcase its prototype. To turn this growing interest into a steady revenue stream, the company is accelerating its go-to-market plan, which was not scheduled for 2023 originally. Steakholder Foods, therefore, is ahead of its schedule at this juncture.

From a macroeconomic perspective, Steakholder Foods could not have focused on commercializing its proprietary technology at a better time. Policymakers around the world are aggressively embracing sustainable economic policies and are promoting products that do little to no damage to the environment, and Steakholder Foods is well-positioned to emerge as a pioneer in transforming the global food industry. A few decades ago, industrial agriculture was considered a revolutionary development as aggressive food production at low costs that were previously thought unachievable promised to feed the world at cheaper prices, thereby solving the global food crisis. Fast forward to today, industrial agriculture has failed to achieve this objective and also harmed the environment more than any other business sector. According to data from S&P Global, industrialized farming costs the environment more than $3 trillion annually, and this massive impact has forced policymakers to review their stance on conventional food production technologies. According to Good Food Institute, cultivated meat technology has come a long way in the last few years to the extent that cultivated meat is now thought to have the potential to replicate the taste, texture, smell, and nutritional composition of conventional meat. Along with this breakthrough understanding, McKinsey predicts that the global cultivated meat market could be valued at a staggering $25 billion by 2030. Steakholder Foods, with its decision to focus on the commercialization of its technology next year, will be able to make the most of this expected growth as industry-leading meat manufacturers focus on transforming their product lines to adapt to this new reality.

Aided by favorable macroeconomic developments, Steakholder Foods plans to collaborate and partner with meat manufacturers to transform the global food industry. The company continues to invest in improving its advanced tissue engineering and differentiation capabilities to thwart the threat of competition in this niche market sector, which seems to be the right approach to establish itself as the clear industry leader. After filing for 18 patent applications, the company has already been granted 3 patents to secure its technology, which bodes well for long-term-oriented investors. In just 3 years since its inception in Israel, Steakholder Foods has come a long way to develop a first-of-its-kind 3D-printed 100% cultured beef cut – the Omakase Beef Morsels –last September. This is a testament to how Steakholder Foods has become a frontrunner in deploying its technology in the real world to manufacture cultivated meat.

With plant-based meat and cellular-based meat predicted to take market share from conventional meat in the next few years, Steakholder Foods is well-positioned to grow. The company, with its recent decision to focus on the commercialization of its technology starting in 2023, is moving in the right direction to capture a meaningful share of this fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar market.