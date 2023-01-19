This Serial Entrepreneur Transforms Businesses Through Personalized Coaching Experiences

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While others run in circles to find the following get-rich-quick scheme, Bedros Keuilian takes a different and more successful approach. Having immigrated to the United States, Bedros had an in-the-trenches experience with launching, growing, and selling multi-million dollar brands. Tons of entrepreneurs take their businesses to a point where they get stuck in a rut, but Bedros is the guru of getting you to the multi-million dollar level of your dreams.

Like many of his clients, he has scaled his company faster, overcome bottlenecks, made millions more in income, and grown his seven businesses to their full potential. He is the author of Man Up, a Wall Street Journal best-selling book and is the founder and CEO of one of the 500 fastest-growing franchises in the world, as listed by Entrepreneur Magazine and twice on the Inc. 5000 list for Fastest Growing companies. In addition, Bedros is known as a secret weapon that countless business owners, celebrities, and coaches consult with when they want to increase the size of their business and become an authority by dominating their industry. Bedros brings all this experience to the table when you sign up for a coaching experience that is individualized to your specific needs. This program is not just a typical coaching experience. It also transforms you into a better leader with a higher performance and better life structure with increased discipline.

Bedros firmly believes in practicing what you preach, which is why he has such an impressive portfolio. Bedros began by building his brand around fitness and fat loss goals upon discovering that over 90% of the world is struggling with the same problems he had. Eventually, he realized he wanted to add more value, bringing his programs to the next level. That was when he started integrating physical and mental health. From there, Bedros built an empire and now spearheads various brands and companies under his vision.

"Then it was coaching and mindset and money. Now it is about supporting people and becoming the best versions of themselves. High performers. I always divide humanity into crop dusters and fighter jets," said Bedros. "And you would never take a crop duster to war. You would take a fighter jet to war. We all start as fighter jets, but we become crop dusters by accepting mediocrity and comparing ourselves to the average person around us." Running a business is like a war; you must be a level ten leader to have the best company possible. You cannot expect to have people that are ten working for you if you are not a ten yourself.