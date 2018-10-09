You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After a hard day's work at the office, all you want to do when you get home is to dump your briefcase in a corner and jump right into bed. Easier said than done—eating dinner is important too, as is social media surfing and catching up with your favourite TV shows. There's also the unpleasant task of tackling the heavy workload you've brought home from the office in an effort to get ahead. Long story short, you can only manage to hit the sack in the early hours of the morning, and even then thoughts about what you need to do at work the next day keep you from nodding off instantly.

So how can you prevent the lack of sleep (or the poor quality of sleep) affecting your performance at work? Here are some simple steps you can take.

1. Drop The Tech

We know you like to spend part of the night checking social media and binge-watching your favourite shows, but a study published in The World Journal of Biological Psychiatry in January 2018 advises against doing so. According to the study, the blue light emitted from the screens of your gadgets increases your alertness, thus affecting your sleep pattern by making it harder to fall asleep.

2. Exercise Regularly

Starting a regular exercise regime is one way of using your time wisely. A study published in Clinics In Sports Medicine advocates exercise as a healthy and effective way to improve sleep quality.

Shutterstock.com

3. Eat Right

The secret to better sleep might lie in your plate, several studies suggest. A 2017 study published in Scientific Reports highlights the positive effects of eating more fish in this regard, while a study conducted by Loma Linda University Health researchers in the same year says adding nuts to your daily diet can help you sleep better.

4. Give Meditation A Try

We all know meditation can help calm you down when you're awake, but did you know it can also help you when you're asleep? A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine in April 2015 showcased the benefits of mindful meditation as a sleep aid.

5. Make A To-Do List

Falling asleep faster and also enjoying more restful sleep could be as simple as writing a to-do list before you doze off, suggests a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General in January 2018. The researchers theorise it helps you offload all the pending tasks running around in your head that aren't letting you sleep.

6. Hit The App Store

Yes, we started off by advising you to let go of your gadgets, but technology can aid you too! A review of smartphone apps for sleep analysis published in the World Journal of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery in March 2016 revealed how apps like Calm, Sleep Bot, and Sleep Cycle help improve sleep quality and duration by maintaining a precise record of the user's sleep patterns.