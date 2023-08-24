Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Singapore Tourism Board (STB), in partnership with MX Player's content arm, MX Studios is set to unveil the interactive film on an Indian OTT platform. Titled 'Lost and Found in Singapore', this innovative film introduces a choose-your-own path approach that invites viewers to actively shape the unfolding narrative against the backdrop of Singapore.

A first-of-its-kind initiative by an NTO in India, this film captures and blends the elements that define Singapore's character, creating an immersive exploration. Seamlessly integrating triggers for engagement, the interactive component promises a captivating experience. This collaboration caters to evolving preferences, especially among young Indian travelers. As audiences seek innovative ways to engage with travel content, 'Lost and Found in Singapore' offers fresh, firsthand inspiration. Through active involvement, viewers connect with Singapore's attractions, weaving entertainment and exploration. Just as the film empowers viewers, Singapore transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences, showcasing the destination's unparalleled essence. The film encourages repeat viewing to explore alternate storylines and facets of Singapore.

An MX Studios Original "Lost and Found in Singapore" intricately follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (Rithvik Dhanjani) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva Arora), who champions friendship. Amidst Singapore's iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience. Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences. This immersive collaboration caters to younger Indian audiences, blending entertainment with novel travel inspiration. Alongside, curated experiences like the Vespa Sidecar Tour through Joo Chiat and Katong, with its exploration of Nonyas, Babas, and Peranakans, Museum of Ice-Cream, Design Orchard and Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, offer textured exploration, seamlessly resonating with modern explorers.

GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board says, "As a leading lifestyle hub in the region today, Singapore is a an ever-evolving destination, and this dynamism is best showcased to discerning Indian consumers through equally innovative means. We believe that this partnership introduces a novel perspective of Singapore, introducing to the young Indian travellers the dizzying array of unique tourism experiences it offers. The interactive format deeply resonates with Indian viewers seeking innovative travel engagement, inspiring personalized journeys. Just as the film empowers viewers, Singapore transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences, emphasizing our commitment to showcasing offerings that uniquely define the destination."

MX Player Spokesperson commented, "Our viewers are always looking for dynamic and game changing storytelling on MX Player. This collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board in creating the interactive short film, 'Lost and Found in Singapore' is one of its kind and introduces a new dimension to storytelling. We're excited to bring audiences an engaging cinematic experience as it will allow viewers to actively select the narrative of their choice and will also showcase Singapore's extraordinary trove of rich destination experiences through this film."