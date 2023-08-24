Singapore Tourism Board Partners With MX Player To Present The Interactive Film 'Lost And Found In Singapore' Titled 'Lost and Found in Singapore', this innovative film introduces a choose-your-own path approach that invites viewers to actively shape the unfolding narrative against the backdrop of Singapore.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Singapore Tourism Board (STB), in partnership with MX Player's content arm, MX Studios is set to unveil the interactive film on an Indian OTT platform. Titled 'Lost and Found in Singapore', this innovative film introduces a choose-your-own path approach that invites viewers to actively shape the unfolding narrative against the backdrop of Singapore.

A first-of-its-kind initiative by an NTO in India, this film captures and blends the elements that define Singapore's character, creating an immersive exploration. Seamlessly integrating triggers for engagement, the interactive component promises a captivating experience. This collaboration caters to evolving preferences, especially among young Indian travelers. As audiences seek innovative ways to engage with travel content, 'Lost and Found in Singapore' offers fresh, firsthand inspiration. Through active involvement, viewers connect with Singapore's attractions, weaving entertainment and exploration. Just as the film empowers viewers, Singapore transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences, showcasing the destination's unparalleled essence. The film encourages repeat viewing to explore alternate storylines and facets of Singapore.

An MX Studios Original "Lost and Found in Singapore" intricately follows the journeys of an introverted solo traveler (Rithvik Dhanjani) and an adventure-seeking girl (Apoorva Arora), who champions friendship. Amidst Singapore's iconic landmarks and hidden gems, their destinies rest in the hands of the audience. Viewers guide their choices, creating diverse paths and unique viewing experiences. This immersive collaboration caters to younger Indian audiences, blending entertainment with novel travel inspiration. Alongside, curated experiences like the Vespa Sidecar Tour through Joo Chiat and Katong, with its exploration of Nonyas, Babas, and Peranakans, Museum of Ice-Cream, Design Orchard and Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, offer textured exploration, seamlessly resonating with modern explorers.

GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board says, "As a leading lifestyle hub in the region today, Singapore is a an ever-evolving destination, and this dynamism is best showcased to discerning Indian consumers through equally innovative means. We believe that this partnership introduces a novel perspective of Singapore, introducing to the young Indian travellers the dizzying array of unique tourism experiences it offers. The interactive format deeply resonates with Indian viewers seeking innovative travel engagement, inspiring personalized journeys. Just as the film empowers viewers, Singapore transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences, emphasizing our commitment to showcasing offerings that uniquely define the destination."

MX Player Spokesperson commented, "Our viewers are always looking for dynamic and game changing storytelling on MX Player. This collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board in creating the interactive short film, 'Lost and Found in Singapore' is one of its kind and introduces a new dimension to storytelling. We're excited to bring audiences an engaging cinematic experience as it will allow viewers to actively select the narrative of their choice and will also showcase Singapore's extraordinary trove of rich destination experiences through this film."
Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

Related Topics

Movies Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Saw on YouTube Earned Him a Multi-Year Deal With Sony and Income Streams Generating Tens of Thousands

Ethan "Haze" Hayes, 22, picked up the hobby in college — then turned it into a full-time career.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

People Underestimated Her 'Sweet' Idea, and She Took Advantage of It — All the Way to $125 Million in Annual Sales and a $360 Million Exit

Tara Bosch faced certain challenges as the young woman founder of SmartSweets. Her next venture, Bold Beginnings, is all about making it easier for the women who come next.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call

Why an "outbound" focus could be costing you sales prospects.

By Derek Miller
Business News

Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Are Already Selling Out, Per Convicted Fraudster Billy McFarland

McFarland served four years in prison on several counts of fraud for his involvement in the unlawful organization of the original Fyre Festival.

By Sam Silverman
Growing a Business

This Strategic Growth Lever is Right Under Your Nose. Harness It To Multiply Your Company's Success.

A just-released report uncovers a surprising correlation between company growth and work model flexibility.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Health & Wellness

The Art of the Power Nap — How to Sleep Your Way to Maximum Productivity

Whether you're shooting for the NBA finals or growing your business, a quick snooze can be a secret weapon.

By Aytekin Tank