Despite the rapid digitization of many industries, ground transportation booking remains predominantly offline. Currently, only about 10% of bus, ferry, and train tickets are booked digitally. This stark statistic highlights a significant gap in the travel sector, one that companies like 12Go are aiming to address.

Before the pandemic, there was a noticeable trend: the organic increase in online demand for transportation services was outpacing the overall growth in tourism and travel. Travelers were gradually shifting from traditional booking methods to online platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift dramatically. With travel restrictions and concerns about crowded spaces, consumers were pushed further toward online solutions for their transportation needs.

Online booking platforms have revolutionized accessibility and convenience for customers. Unlike offline travel agencies or terminals, which may not list all available operators, digital platforms can aggregate a comprehensive range of options from point A to point B. This not only presents travelers with potentially cheaper fares but also uncovers routes and services they might not have discovered otherwise.

In Asia, the reliance on mobile devices for online activities is particularly pronounced. Local customers use mobile phones in 90% of cases when visiting websites, compared to around 75% for tourists. A seamless mobile experience significantly enhances the convenience of online booking processes. Features like QR code payments, integrated into banking apps in countries like Thailand, simplify transactions and make mobile bookings even more user-friendly.

The advantages of online booking extend beyond convenience. The digital experience eliminates common issues associated with offline purchases, such as long queues and the need for face-to-face interactions with staff. This not only saves time but also reduces the potential for miscommunication or logistical errors. As these benefits become more apparent, the continued shift from offline to online booking seems not just likely but inevitable.

Companies like 12Go are at the forefront of this transformation, working to bridge the digital divide in ground transportation booking. By providing comprehensive online services and leveraging mobile technology, they aim to meet the evolving needs of travelers and facilitate a smoother, more efficient booking experience.