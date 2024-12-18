Get All Access for $5/mo

12Go's Role in Digitizing Ground Transportation Booking Currently, only about 10% of bus, ferry, and train tickets are booked digitally. This stark statistic highlights a significant gap in the travel sector, one that companies like 12Go are aiming to address.

By Joe Richmond

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

12Go

Despite the rapid digitization of many industries, ground transportation booking remains predominantly offline. Currently, only about 10% of bus, ferry, and train tickets are booked digitally. This stark statistic highlights a significant gap in the travel sector, one that companies like 12Go are aiming to address.

Before the pandemic, there was a noticeable trend: the organic increase in online demand for transportation services was outpacing the overall growth in tourism and travel. Travelers were gradually shifting from traditional booking methods to online platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this shift dramatically. With travel restrictions and concerns about crowded spaces, consumers were pushed further toward online solutions for their transportation needs.

Online booking platforms have revolutionized accessibility and convenience for customers. Unlike offline travel agencies or terminals, which may not list all available operators, digital platforms can aggregate a comprehensive range of options from point A to point B. This not only presents travelers with potentially cheaper fares but also uncovers routes and services they might not have discovered otherwise.

In Asia, the reliance on mobile devices for online activities is particularly pronounced. Local customers use mobile phones in 90% of cases when visiting websites, compared to around 75% for tourists. A seamless mobile experience significantly enhances the convenience of online booking processes. Features like QR code payments, integrated into banking apps in countries like Thailand, simplify transactions and make mobile bookings even more user-friendly.

The advantages of online booking extend beyond convenience. The digital experience eliminates common issues associated with offline purchases, such as long queues and the need for face-to-face interactions with staff. This not only saves time but also reduces the potential for miscommunication or logistical errors. As these benefits become more apparent, the continued shift from offline to online booking seems not just likely but inevitable.

Companies like 12Go are at the forefront of this transformation, working to bridge the digital divide in ground transportation booking. By providing comprehensive online services and leveraging mobile technology, they aim to meet the evolving needs of travelers and facilitate a smoother, more efficient booking experience.
Joe Richmond writes on business and entrepreneurship. He has been an avid observer of the changing business trends in APAC for over a decade.  

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Founder of Mindvalley Wants to Transform and Reinvent Education. Here's Why.

The founder of Mindvalley shares why he started his platform and discusses his new book, "The 6 Phase Meditation Method."

By Jessica Abo
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Is It Time to Stop Selling a Product? Here Are 3 Key Questions You Need to Ask to Unlock Longterm Profitability

Making sure your products are profitable, relevant and resonate with your customers is key for companies to facilitate sustained growth. Here are some elements to consider when assessing your products.

By Marc Kielburger
Business News

These Are the Most Popular AI Features on Apple and Samsung Smartphones That You Probably Aren't Using Yet

The new iOS 18.2 update added more AI upgrades. Here's what people are loving—and ignoring.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Do You Know What a First Class Ticket Costs?' Why Barbara Corcoran Flies Coach

Corcoran says she flies in coach "feeling really smug" instead of first or business class—even though she can afford it. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Why is Your Video Marketing Failing? Employ These 4 Best Practices To Ensure Your Strategy is Aligned With Your Company's Goals.

Launching headfirst into video marketing without understanding how it aligns with your brand's overall strategy is a recipe for disaster. Employ the following best practices to ensure your video marketing concepts are in sync with your company's goals.

By Hope Horner