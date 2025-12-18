Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Across Armenia, a series of ambitious projects is reshaping the manner in which development takes hold. From fashion to heritage restoration, each venture has one guiding philosophy: development that honors dignity, culture, and time.

A leading supporter of these initiatives is cultural steward Mareta Gevorkyan, whose influence is felt as much by the power of consistent presence as by dramatic actions.

Organizations such as Green Rock Management Group, Green Rock Foundation, and Keron Foundation operate in decidedly different spheres, but they share one deliberate tempo: consistent, patient, and long-lasting.

Green Rock Management Group leads regional and territorial projects across Armenia. The firm's work is centered on projects that benefit people, respect natural conditions, and endure for decades. As CEO of Green Rock, Katerina Danekina came on board to lead these developments - a total of 8 projects representing an investment of over $160 million - as part of Mareta's broader vision for Dilijan's long-term development.

"Overseeing a program of this scale requires clarity and a deep sense of responsibility," Danekina says. "These investments shape the way a region grows, so every stage must reflect a thoughtful approach. What motivates me is the opportunity to support a vision that places people and cultural continuity at the center of development. When strategy and purpose align, the work gains real substance."

Back in the capital, in the heart of Yerevan lies the Afrikyan Building, a living dialogue between past and present. The revitalization of the old building, accomplished through Keron Foundation, resists the temptation to perfect for beauty's sake. Instead, its imperfections were left untouched, even loved, so that the stratified history of the building is still evident.

The same commitment to continuity drives the Foundation, supporting education and cultural heritage. Dedicated to developing young talent and safeguarding Armenia's intangible cultural heritage, the Foundation invests in the country's greatest resource: its people.

The common theme running throughout these endeavors is dignity - the belief that all people, places, and ideas deserve respect and time to develop properly. This is how projects are built and how they are run. "We want to create a space for others to come in and build on their talents," Gevorkyan says.

"For me, leadership is the practice of creating an environment where ideas can mature with care," she reflects. "You offer a clear intention and then give people the space to interpret it with sincerity and create their own beautiful vision within that idea. When a project develops through shared effort, it gains a depth that comes from many hands and many perspectives. This is what allows it to endure."

These efforts share a common purpose: supporting Armenia's development in ways that enhance rather than disrupt. They show that leadership does not have to be loud to be effective, and that preservation and innovation can coexist.

In an age that is outwardly rewarded by speed and transparency, this reserved, slow model presents something more precious: a vision built for permanence.