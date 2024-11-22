Counterpart's PAR project has fostered collaboration with Bangladesh's civil society and government to create community-driven solutions that advance inclusive development and democratic governance.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bangladesh has demonstrated incredible growth in the past decades. It has achieved remarkable milestones in poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in South Asia. In fact, the region's rising star aspires to be an upper-middle-income country by 2031.

Sustainable growth requires more than economic metrics, however, it demands inclusive, transparent, and democratic institutions. Civil society must be robust to ensure that governance reflects the needs and priorities of all citizens, especially marginalized groups. After all, only a strong civil society can safeguard civic space and strengthen social cohesion and government accountability.

Counterpart International implemented the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Promoting Advocacy and Rights (PAR) project to advance democratic governance, citizen participation, and rights-based advocacy in Bangladesh amid a challenging political landscape. Katie Croake, Chief of Party, led the team in Dhaka, and Mehreen Farooq, Counterpart's governance technical expert, led the program from the US office. The project sought to amplify the voices of the underserved and create pathways for inclusive development through collaborative efforts with Bangladesh's civil society leaders, government officials, and marginalized communities.

PAR focused on capacity strengthening, grant-making, and advocacy. It provided Bangladeshi organizations with the tools and resources to improve their technical capabilities in advocacy and governance. In addition, it offered training revolving around strategies for digital security, broad civic participation, and financial sustainability to aid local organizations by mobilizing over 30,000 community members to address issues such as environmental pollution, gender-based violence, social inclusion, and unplanned urbanization.

The innovative project, aiming to promote civic rights, foster inclusion, and create avenues for public-sector engagement, also offered grants to community-based organizations. Moreover, PAR supported organizations in navigating restrictive legal frameworks and advocated for democratic reforms.

Counterpart implemented PAR in two phases. The initiative trained 130 organizations in crucial skills necessary for effective governance and advocacy, including stakeholder mapping, strategic communications, and evidence-based policy analysis, during Phase I, which spanned from 2018 to 2023.

The second phase, implemented in the lead-up to the January 2024 national elections, emphasized a targeted approach. Counterpart used strategies to encourage politically aware advocacy among grassroots coalitions and marginalized groups. PAR's citizen advocacy model allowed the organization to mobilize communities to engage local and national leaders on shared priorities.

The program prioritized supporting historically underrepresented populations, including women, youth, ethnic and religious minorities, and persons with disabilities. For instance, it helped 305 emerging leaders from the Dalit and cobbler communities cultivate their leadership and advocacy skills. Similarly, PAR aided 1,289 women from marginalized communities to improve local service delivery and demonstrate the immense potential of women's leadership.

Looking at PAR's impact on policy, the project succeeded in illustrating how evidence-based advocacy can yield tangible results, even in uncertain political environments. Local networks in Dhaka influenced amendments to the Environment Conservation Rules (2023) and contributed to the 2021 Solid Waste Management Rules.

Meanwhile, in Khulna, PAR grantees worked with city officials and community networks to address urbanization challenges. These efforts led the Khulna City Corporation to adopt a monitoring framework and include citizen demands in electoral platforms. Just as impactful is PAR's success in enabling civil society actors to secure 263 pre-election commitments from political leaders to address community priorities.

Counterpart's commitment to collaboration and locally led development is significant to PAR's success. Working with local organizations, and development partners, the team tailored PAR to Bangladesh's unique socio-political context.

The International Center for Not-for-Profit Law (ICNL), a key partner, facilitated training to help civil society actors navigate complex legal environments and safeguard their operational space. Meanwhile, as the program's primary funder, the USAID provided financial resources and strategic insight to adapt implementation strategies in response to shifting political dynamics and emerging priorities.

Most importantly, local Bangladeshi organizations served as grassroots advocates, ensuring that the program's interventions were culturally and contextually appropriate. Counterpart played a pivotal role in guiding the success of these stakeholders. It improved their ability to create locally driven solutions, amplify marginalized voices, and effectively engage with decision-makers. This means civil society organizations were not only recipients of support but leaders of their own progress.

It's worth noting that PAR's efforts contributed to broader socio-economic impacts. Its success in building trust between civil society and the government allowed it to create opportunities for private-sector engagement. For instance, PAR facilitated partnerships between citizen-led initiatives and private companies in Khulna, such as PureStream, a provider of low-cost clean drinking water. This highlights how civil society-led initiatives can pave the way for more productive government-private sector relationships, enhancing investment opportunities and service delivery across Bangladesh.

The project attests to the resilience and determination of Bangladeshi civil society. Croake reflects, "When I joined PAR, I was struck by the incredible energy and motivation of our partners. They were relentless in their efforts to advocate for their communities. It was inspiring to see them navigate the challenging environment, engage political leaders, and push for change. The progress they achieved gave me hope for a more inclusive future in Bangladesh."

Farooq echoes the sentiments of PAR's Chief of Party, saying: "PAR proved that civil society can thrive even in restrictive environments. Our partners showed remarkable ingenuity and resilience, from supporting marginalized groups to influencing policy changes. The project has concluded, but I'm confident that the momentum we've built will continue to drive positive change in the country."

As Bangladesh transitions to a new political system, PAR has demonstrated that civil society has the skills to be active in policy-making in response to their communities' needs.