Across the Asia Pacific region, 78 per cent of workers are embracing AI regularly, outpacing the global average of 72 per cent and India's 92 per cent AI adoption rate is the highest in Asia Pacific, according to Boston Consulting Group's (BCG) report. This growing adoption lists Asia Pacific as the world's leader in workplace AI integration.

Adoption and attitudes toward AI vary sharply across countries. India leads the region with a 92 per cent adoption rate, while Japan lags at just 51 per cent. Optimism about AI is highest in China (70 per cent), Malaysia (68 per cent), and Indonesia (69 per cent), compared to only 46 per cent in Japan.

The study by BCG X, the technology build and design arm of BCG, shows workers in the region are not only more willing to use AI but are also more optimistic about its potential, despite rising fears about job security. Nearly 60 per cent of Asia Pacific employees feel positive about AI's impact, yet 52 per cent worry it could replace their roles.

"India's AI adoption rate, the highest in Asia Pacific, signals not just enthusiasm but readiness for the next phase of transformation," said Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG X, BCG.

"What's unique about India's journey is the confidence of its workforce and the strength of its leadership engagement, with 58 per cent of frontline employees receiving clear guidance on AI use, nearly double the regional average, creating fertile ground for scaled, responsible innovation," he added.

At the same time, job displacement fears show similar divergence. Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand report the highest concern about AI-related job losses, while Japan again registers the lowest concern (40 per cent). In India, despite leading in adoption, only 48 per cent of workers express job fear, which underscores the complexity of perception across markets, the report added.

"The Asia Pacific region is showcasing a unique blend of grassroots innovation and digital ambition," said Jeff Walters, a BCG managing director and senior partner and coauthor of the report. "But this momentum also introduces critical challenges in governance, workflow redesign, and employee support."

BCG's findings underline that while the region is leading in adoption, sustainable progress will depend on better organizational design, leadership support, and upskilling.