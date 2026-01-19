Bank of Singapore Appoints Collins Chin as Chief Financial Officer

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Singapore – Bank of Singapore has appointed Collins Chin as its global Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Chin will also join the bank's Global Management Committee and report directly to CEO Jason Moo.

Chin joins Bank of Singapore from OCBC, where he served as Head of Investor Relations. He has over a decade of experience in the banking sector, including leadership roles at Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered Bank, and Barclays Capital in finance, capital markets, and risk management.

"Collins brings extensive experience in finance and leadership, which will support Bank of Singapore as we advance our strategic goals," said Jason Moo, CEO of Bank of Singapore.