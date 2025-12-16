BBVA Leads USD 30 Mn Series A Funding in Trade Finance Platform Olea Global Other participants included XDC Network, theDOCK and existing shareholder SC Ventures, the venture building arm of Standard Chartered Bank.

Amelia Ng, CEO of Olea

Olea Global Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based digital trade finance platform, has completed a USD 30 million Series A funding round led by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).

Other participants included XDC Network, theDOCK and existing shareholder SC Ventures, the venture building arm of Standard Chartered Bank.

The company said the new capital will be used to support technology development and geographic expansion. Olea plans to invest in artificial intelligence driven analytics, enhance readiness for Web3 related use cases and build specialist teams to address changing client needs. It also intends to expand offerings such as embedded finance while scaling origination activities in markets showing strong growth in trade flows.

The equity funding follows a financing facility announced in November 2024, which was arranged by HSBC and Manulife | CQS Investment Management. Olea said the latest investment strengthens its financial position and supports its long term strategy.

With BBVA joining as lead investor, Olea expects to expand into new trade corridors across Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia. The two companies plan to work together on digital supply chain solutions and improved risk analytics. SC Ventures, which incubated Olea, said it continues to support the company's development and is exploring further collaboration in areas such as digital assets and artificial intelligence.

XDC Network, a layer 1 blockchain platform, is expected to support Olea's plans to enable tokenised and stablecoin based trade flows.

theDOCK, a venture capital firm focused on maritime logistics, is expected to help open new commercial opportunities and ecosystem partnerships.

Olea was launched in 2022 and operates an institutional grade platform supported by risk management processes and a Capital Market Services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company has established an origination network covering more than 70 trade corridors and works with over 30 institutional funders. To date, it has facilitated more than USD 3 billion in financing for global suppliers and buyers.

Olea is headquartered in Singapore and was founded with investment from SC Ventures and Linklogis.

