For the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the funds will be used to expand Blackbird.AI's regional footprint and grow its customer base across the region, with Singapore serving as the regional headquarters

AI-Driven Narrative and Risk Intelligence Constellation Platform, Blackbird.AI, has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round led by cybersecurity investor Ten Eleven Ventures, with follow-on support from existing investors Dorilton Capital, Generation Ventures, StartFast Ventures and Trousdale Ventures. Other investors include Paul Kurtz, chief cybersecurity advisor to Splunk and Richard Clarke, the first "cyber czar" for the U.S. Government. For the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, the funds will be used to expand Blackbird.AI's regional footprint and grow its customer base across the region, with Singapore serving as the regional headquarters.

"Human perception has become the latest frontier in cyberattacks, manifesting as misinformation and narrative manipulation. We aim to help organizations understand and address the potential threats posed by perception manipulation, which often fly under the radar, fostering an environment of trust, safety and integrity, while simultaneously providing them with significant strategic and competitive leverage," said Wasim Khaled, CEO and co-founder, Blackbird.AI.

According to an official statement, the company said that, in addition to driving marketing and customer support efforts, Blackbird.AI will also be ramping up hiring for APAC to ensure they have the right talent to navigate local market dynamics and provide tailored solutions to regional customers. Moreover, Blackbird.AI intends to invest in regional partnerships and integrations to augment their service offerings and create a more comprehensive solution for organizations.

"Online security measures like firewalls and cloud defenses may not be enough to ensure a safe internet. Blackbird.AI offers superior security that goes beyond infrastructure and application security technologies. We are on a mission to serve and protect the global information ecosystem," said Dave Palmer, general partner of Ten Eleven Ventures and former co-founder and chief product officer at Darktrace.

With roots in the defense community since 2019, Blackbird.AI's platform claimed that it brings together security and communications teams to uncover and track the deliberate manipulation of digital narratives, and the explosion of events in which information threats transmute into physical and cyber threats, financial losses and potentially company-killing events to businesses across brand reputation, ESG and supply chain.