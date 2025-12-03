Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has launched its public consultation for Singapore Budget 2026, inviting Singaporeans to share feedback on key themes such as advancing the economy, securing good jobs, and strengthening social support. According to a press release on Tuesday (Dec 2), individuals, organisations and businesses have until Jan 12 to submit their views ahead of the Budget announcement in February 2026.

For the theme of advancing the economy, MOF highlighted that sustainable economic growth is crucial for creating quality jobs and new opportunities. However, Singapore must balance innovation and growth with limited land and resources, while also tackling climate-related challenges. The consultation seeks ideas on how the country can build a stronger entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, help local companies scale globally, and support businesses in adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to drive transformation and unlock new growth areas.

Under securing good jobs, MOF noted that rapid technological advancements, including AI, are reshaping industries and the future of work. With global shifts toward resilience over efficiency, Singaporeans face both challenges and opportunities in their careers. Key questions focus on how to better prepare students and workers for quality jobs, the barriers employees face in keeping their skills relevant, how employers can be encouraged to invest in career and skills development, and how seniors can remain productive while balancing work, life and retirement needs.

For the theme of helping Singaporeans progress together, the ministry stressed the importance of building an inclusive society where everyone can thrive. The consultation will explore how to ensure every child has opportunities to realise their potential, enhance support for seniors to age well, and improve assistance for persons with disabilities.

Singaporeans can submit their Budget 2026 feedback over the next six weeks through multiple platforms, including the Singapore Budget website, the REACH Budget 2026 microsite, and the People's Association ShareYourViews portal.