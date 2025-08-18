Into this chaos walks Yesim, a Geneva-based company that thinks it can unite 1.8 billion Asian mobile users under one digital umbrella. Bold? Absolutely. Impossible? Let's find out.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mobile network testing across Asia for over a decade reveals every trick in the book: overpriced roaming packages, sketchy airport SIM stands, and the dreaded "your phone isn't compatible" message. So, when Swiss startup Yesim.app claimed they could solve Asia's connectivity maze with a few taps, it warranted a deeper investigation.

Here's the thing about Asia's mobile market: it's simultaneously the world's most advanced and most fragmented. South Korea pushes 60% 5G penetration, while parts of Southeast Asia still struggle with 4G coverage. Singapore boasts 150% mobile penetration (yes, that's more phones than people), while China keeps international eSIMs at arm's length behind its digital Great Wall.

Into this chaos walks Yesim, a Geneva-based company that thinks it can unite 1.8 billion Asian mobile users under one digital umbrella. Bold? Absolutely. Impossible? Let's find out.

The Asian Mobile Market is a Beautiful Mess

First, let's talk numbers. Asia-Pacific hit 1.8 billion mobile subscriptions by the end of 2023 – that's 63% of the population. About 1.4 billion people actively use mobile internet. These aren't just casual users either. Filipinos average over six hours of internet use daily (most people barely manage that on their laptops).

The eSIM opportunity here is massive. The global market reached $9 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass $14 billion by 2027. By 2030, three-quarters of smartphones worldwide will support eSIM. In Asia's tech-forward markets (the likes of Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo), eSIM adoption is already racing ahead.

But here's where it gets messy. Each Asian market plays by different rules. Japan's carriers embrace eSIM but protect their turf fiercely. Singapore welcomes innovation with open arms. China? Well, China treats eSIM like a state secret, with regulators moving at glacial speed while citing "data sovereignty concerns."

The fragmentation creates real-world headaches. Last year in Bangkok, observers watched a German tourist spend 45 minutes trying to activate a local SIM, only to discover his phone was carrier-locked. Meanwhile, his companion breezed through immigration with her eSIM already active. That's the promise and the challenge that Yesim faces.

"Simple Made Real" Approach

Yesim launched in 2019 with a straightforward pitch: download the app, buy data, start browsing. No contracts, no store visits, no fumbling with nano-SIM ejector tools. They now claim coverage in 200+ countries with what they call "1-Click" activation.

Testing their app across several Asian markets reveals a refreshingly simple interface – almost too simple for tech enthusiasts who want granular network controls. But that's the point. Yesim targets three key groups: tourists who want Instagram to work, business travelers who need reliable email access, and digital nomads living the laptop lifestyle.

Their pricing structure stands out. A 500MB trial costs €0.50. Regional plans covering Southeast Asia or broader Asia-Pacific run 1-20GB for 30 days. Unlike competitors selling 7-day tourist traps, Yesim defaults to month-long validity. Smart move for the growing "workation" crowd.

The technical side impresses even more. Their "SwitchLess" network technology automatically hops between carriers to find the best signal. During testing in Singapore, the system seamlessly jumped from Singtel to StarHub when entering a coverage dead zone. No manual network selection, no dropped connections.

The Competition Gets Fierce

Yesim isn't playing in an empty field. Singapore-based Airalo has millions of users and substantial venture capital backing. Holafly pushes unlimited data plans across Asia. Saily, backed by NordVPN's team, undercuts everyone on price.

Then there are the local giants. In Japan, NTT Docomo, SoftBank, and KDDI offer their own eSIM services, which offer the advantage of native network priority. India's Airtel and Jio bundle eSIM provide a range of services, including streaming services and cricket packages. These aren't sleepy incumbents; they're fighting for every subscriber.

What's Yesim's edge? Testing shows it's the sub-regional flexibility. While others sell single-country plans or massive "global" packages, Yesim offers logical groupings, such as "Southeast Asia", which covers Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, and Laos. Perfect for the Bangkok-to-Bali circuit.

Cracking the Code, Market by Market

Let's break down the key battlegrounds:

Singapore: The perfect beachhead. A tech-savvy population, regulatory openness, and Changi Airport handles 65 million passengers annually. If Yesim can't succeed here, they should pack up and leave.

Japan: Huge opportunity with tourism rebounding and 5G everywhere. But Japanese carriers play hardball with MVNOs. Yesim needs local partnerships, stat.

South Korea: Another 5G pioneer with tech-obsessed consumers. The challenge? Koreans are fiercely loyal to domestic brands. Foreign services need to prove themselves.

China: Forget it. Seriously. The regulatory maze makes eSIM expansion nearly impossible for foreign players. Yesim's smart to focus elsewhere.

Southeast Asia: The real prize. Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines have massive, mobile-first populations hungry for affordable data. Digital nomad havens like Canggu and Chiang Mai are natural Yesim territories.

Putting It Into Perspective

So how does Yesim win? Based on network testing experience and conversations with Asian carriers, here's the playbook:

Partnerships are everything. Integrate with Grab, Gojek, and other super-apps. Strike deals with AirAsia and Scoot for in-flight promotions. Explore co-working spaces from WeWork in Bangkok to Hubud in Bali.

Localize aggressively. The app needs flawless Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese interfaces. Payment must include Alipay, WeChat Pay, PayPay, and KakaoPay; traditional credit cards are not accepted.

Target the hubs. Win in Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul first. These tech-forward cities have a profound on the entire region. Success there creates credibility elsewhere.

Embrace the nomads. Southeast Asia's remote work visa programs are exploding. Thailand's new digital nomad visa, Bali's thriving co-working scene – these communities need reliable, flexible connectivity. Yesim's 30-day plans align perfectly.

The Reality Check

Look, dozens of eSIM startups have promised to "revolutionize" Asian connectivity. Most fail because they underestimate the complexity. This isn't Europe, where you can blanket-cover 27 countries with one strategy.

Asia demands nuance. What works in Singapore flops in Jakarta. Japanese users expect perfection; Filipinos prioritize value. Chinese tourists require VPN-friendly networks, while Korean businesses seek enterprise-level features.

Yesim has the technical chops with network switching and a reliable app. But success in Asia requires more than good technology. It needs cultural fluency, regulatory savvy, and the patience to build market by market.

The opportunity is real. Asian tourism is roaring back, remote work is permanent, and eSIM adoption is accelerating. By 2030, this market is expected to surpass the combined markets of Europe and North America combined.

Can a Swiss startup navigate Asia's complex and challenging mobile sphere? There's reason for cautious optimism. Yesim's flexibility and focus on user experience position them well. But they'll need to move fast – Asian markets don't wait for anyone.

Next time network tests happen in Seoul or beach-working occurs in Bali, it'll be interesting to see if Yesim's little app icon spreads across Asian smartphones. In this market, that's the only metric that matters.