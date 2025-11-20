Catcha Digital Fully Acquires Online Media Company TechNave Maxoom owns and operates TechNave, one of Malaysia's leading online media companies focusing on consumer technology, services, and devices. The total cash consideration for the acquisition is RM6,125,000 (USD 1.47 million).

(L-R) Kenny Hee Kai Hoong and Steven Boon Yau Hun (Co-Founders, TechNave); Datuk Mohd Rafiq bin Mat Razali (Group MD, Media Prima Berhad and Director, TechNave), Voon Tze Khay (CEO of iMedia), Jacky Tee Choon Wee (CFO, iMedia), Loh Ken Wei (COO, iMedia).

Catcha Digital Berhad has announced that iMedia Asia Sdn Bhd (iMedia), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a conditional share sale agreement to acquire a 100 per cent equity interest in Maxoom Sdn Bhd (Maxoom).

Maxoom owns and operates TechNave, one of Malaysia's leading online media companies focusing on consumer technology, services, and devices. The total cash consideration for the acquisition is RM6,125,000 (USD 1.47 million).

Catcha said in a press release that the transaction is expected to be "immediately value-accretive and contribute positively," and is poised to unlock significant annual cost synergies.

TechNave is a leading multilingual digital media company operating in Malaysia that showcases the latest consumer technology news, reviews the latest gadgets, digital products, and services, including mobile phones, technology accessories, and electric vehicles (EVs). The platform operates in English, Chinese, and Malay, with over 2 million reach on channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and over 1.5 million monthly views across YouTube and TikTok. The company also reportedly has long-term relations with global tech majors such as Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, and Xiaomi.

Through the acquisition, iMedia will be able to leverage TechNave's established relationships with these global tech brands to drive group-wide sales, with TechNave being bundled with iMedia's existing lifestyle portfolio.

"We are thrilled to welcome TechNave to the Catcha Digital family. This acquisition is a key strategic move into the high-growth consumer tech vertical, securing a market leader that reaches millions as a premier multilingual source. Combining TechNave's strong credibility and deep relationships with global tech brands with our iMedia lifestyle network creates a powerful new offering for advertisers. We are excited to work with the team to accelerate their growth," said Patrick Grove, Chairman of Catcha Digital.

"Since founding TechNave, my co-founders and I have been dedicated to building Malaysia's most trusted multilingual tech media platform. We are incredibly proud of the brand and the community that our team has established over the years. Joining Catcha Digital marks the perfect next chapter for the company. Their extensive network, digital expertise, and proven track record will provide the resources TechNave needs to scale to even greater heights, and we are confident they are the right partner to lead it into the future," said Steven Boon, Co-Founder of TechNave.
