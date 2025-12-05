Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The International Robot Exhibition (iREX 2025), a global robotics event running from December 3rd to 6th is taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

Being its first independent showcase overseas, Chinese Robotics company PaXini attended showcased its third-generation tactile sensor, the PX-6AX-GEN3. The GEN3 series provides industry-leading physical perception for embodied-AI agents, achieving high-precision acquisition of multilayer nested magnetic-field arrays at sampling rates of several million times per second. It outputs 15 types of tactile information at 1000 Hz, with 0.01 N micro-force resolution and <0.5% FS repeatability across the full measurement range. PaXini also launched official flagship stores on AliExpress and Amazon, opening a new chapter in its worldwide growth.

Separately, PaXini also introduced the world's first Hall-effect-based 6-axis force sensor. Unlike traditional steel-based solutions, PaXini's design uses advanced polymer materials, delivering significant cost advantages while remaining resistant to aging and creep. This ensures long-term stable and accurate force measurement that closely reflects real-world physical interactions. PaXini's dexterous-hand series delivers human-finger-level flexibility and fine manipulation, enabling skillful grasping of objects such as test tubes, spheres, and cubes—demonstrating highly versatile, general-purpose manipulation performance.

Robots At iRex 2025

With aging populations and rapid advancements in embodied intelligence, robots are moving quickly into everyday environments. Two PaXini robots attracted particular attention at the show.

The multi-dimensional tactile humanoid robot TORA-ONE prepared ice cream continuously for attendees—its first public demonstration in a food-service scenario. This showcased its precise tactile perception and dexterous operation, confirming its potential not only in manufacturing, logistics, and automotive settings but also in office, home, medical, and retail environments.

The lightweight general-purpose humanoid robot TORA DOUBLE ONE demonstrated stable obstacle-crossing by smoothly navigating steps, highlighting both agility and robustness. Its adaptability to complex indoor and outdoor terrains makes it suitable for demanding applications across manufacturing, commercial, catering, healthcare, and home scenarios.

To solve the challenges of fast generalization and real-world deployment, PaXini has built the world's first omni-modal super embodied intelligence data factory — the Super EID Factory. The facility produces nearly 200 million high-quality omni-modality embodied-intelligence data entries annually through the OmniSharing DB, enabling deeper environmental understanding, autonomous learning, and highly dexterous robotic manipulation.