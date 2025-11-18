Clearstream and Lighthouse Canton Join Hands to Strengthen Fund Execution and Custody Across Asia and Middle East Through Clearstream’s Vestima platform, Lighthouse Canton will be able to offer its wealth management clients broader access to private market and semi liquid investment opportunities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

freepik

Clearstream has entered into a partnership with Lighthouse Canton to strengthen fund execution and custody capabilities for investors across Asia and the Middle East.

Lighthouse Canton is a global investment institution operating in both regions, while Clearstream is the post trade services provider of Deutsche Börse Group.

The partnership is aimed at supporting new fund distribution models as demand for alternative investments continues to grow. Through Clearstream's Vestima platform, which manages order execution, settlement and custody for more than 245,000 funds worldwide, Lighthouse Canton will be able to offer its wealth management clients broader access to private market and semi liquid investment opportunities.

According to both organisations, the arrangement enables clients to benefit from institutional grade infrastructure and improved operational efficiency. It also responds to rising interest in alternative asset classes among high net worth and ultra high net worth investors who seek strong asset protection and compliance oversight.

The partnership is already active and initial trades have been completed.

Audrey Tang, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Lighthouse Canton, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing strong fund servicing for our wealth management clients in Asia and the Middle East. Clearstream's global capabilities help us increase efficiency and broaden access to alternative investments."

Neil Wise, Global Head of Sales for Clearstream Fund Services, stated, "Our infrastructure is designed to ensure high standards of asset safety along with smooth fund processing. We are pleased to support Lighthouse Canton as it serves sophisticated investors across these regions."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Growing a Business

How to Harness the Power of Data Analytics for Business Growth

To thrive in the competitive landscape, entrepreneurs must understand and leverage the power of data analytics.

By Aidan Sowa