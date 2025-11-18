Through Clearstream’s Vestima platform, Lighthouse Canton will be able to offer its wealth management clients broader access to private market and semi liquid investment opportunities.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Clearstream has entered into a partnership with Lighthouse Canton to strengthen fund execution and custody capabilities for investors across Asia and the Middle East.

Lighthouse Canton is a global investment institution operating in both regions, while Clearstream is the post trade services provider of Deutsche Börse Group.

The partnership is aimed at supporting new fund distribution models as demand for alternative investments continues to grow. Through Clearstream's Vestima platform, which manages order execution, settlement and custody for more than 245,000 funds worldwide, Lighthouse Canton will be able to offer its wealth management clients broader access to private market and semi liquid investment opportunities.

According to both organisations, the arrangement enables clients to benefit from institutional grade infrastructure and improved operational efficiency. It also responds to rising interest in alternative asset classes among high net worth and ultra high net worth investors who seek strong asset protection and compliance oversight.

The partnership is already active and initial trades have been completed.

Audrey Tang, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at Lighthouse Canton, said, "This partnership reflects our commitment to providing strong fund servicing for our wealth management clients in Asia and the Middle East. Clearstream's global capabilities help us increase efficiency and broaden access to alternative investments."

Neil Wise, Global Head of Sales for Clearstream Fund Services, stated, "Our infrastructure is designed to ensure high standards of asset safety along with smooth fund processing. We are pleased to support Lighthouse Canton as it serves sophisticated investors across these regions."