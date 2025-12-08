Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Coda, a payment merchant in digital content monetization and distribution, has partnered with Itemmania, South Korea's largest digital commerce platform for gaming, which is operated by IMI, to bring a new, more accessible way for Korean players to buy in-game content. Itemmania's newly launched 'Game Top-Up Service' is now powered by Coda, giving players better value, wider payment choice, and instant access to credits and top-ups for leading international game titles.

This partnership is a significant step in Coda's global expansion, anchored by a trusted market leader with deep roots in South Korea's gaming ecosystem. It deepens Coda's presence in one of the world's most influential gaming markets, reinforcing our commitment to being a driving force for growth across Asia's fastest-growing digital economies.

Through this partnership, Coda will supply a wide range of international titles for sale on Itemmania's 'Game Top-Up Service'. Korean players will be able to purchase top-ups with the payment methods they use every day, supported by Coda's global infrastructure and Itemmania's trusted local platform. For publishers, it provides a clear and dependable route into a market defined by high engagement, strong spending power, and global cultural impact.

"South Korea is a pivotal market for global publishers, and Itemmania has built a level of trust and reach that is unmatched. We are proud to partner with a company that understands its gamers so well, and we are excited about the impact this collaboration will have for gamers, publishers, and the wider industry," said Zac Liew, Chief Commercial Officer at Coda.

Coda will continue to invest in partnerships that broaden access to games and create sustainable growth opportunities for publishers. Working with Itemmania marks a strong step forward and sets the foundation for what comes next.