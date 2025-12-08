Coda Announces Partnership With Itemmania To Expand Game Top-Up Access in South Korea Gamers are assured trading can take place in a secure and reliable C2C trading platform.

By Reta Lee

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Coda

Coda, a payment merchant in digital content monetization and distribution, has partnered with Itemmania, South Korea's largest digital commerce platform for gaming, which is operated by IMI, to bring a new, more accessible way for Korean players to buy in-game content. Itemmania's newly launched 'Game Top-Up Service' is now powered by Coda, giving players better value, wider payment choice, and instant access to credits and top-ups for leading international game titles.

This partnership is a significant step in Coda's global expansion, anchored by a trusted market leader with deep roots in South Korea's gaming ecosystem. It deepens Coda's presence in one of the world's most influential gaming markets, reinforcing our commitment to being a driving force for growth across Asia's fastest-growing digital economies.

Through this partnership, Coda will supply a wide range of international titles for sale on Itemmania's 'Game Top-Up Service'. Korean players will be able to purchase top-ups with the payment methods they use every day, supported by Coda's global infrastructure and Itemmania's trusted local platform. For publishers, it provides a clear and dependable route into a market defined by high engagement, strong spending power, and global cultural impact.

"South Korea is a pivotal market for global publishers, and Itemmania has built a level of trust and reach that is unmatched. We are proud to partner with a company that understands its gamers so well, and we are excited about the impact this collaboration will have for gamers, publishers, and the wider industry," said Zac Liew, Chief Commercial Officer at Coda.

Coda will continue to invest in partnerships that broaden access to games and create sustainable growth opportunities for publishers. Working with Itemmania marks a strong step forward and sets the foundation for what comes next.

Reta Lee

Head Content, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.