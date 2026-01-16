Coda Integrates Unity In-App Purchasing SDK with Global Web Store Platform

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Coda announced that it is integrating Unity's In-App Purchasing (IAP) SDK with Coda's global web store platform, allowing developers to manage their digital catalogs across mobile, web, and PC through Unity's existing IAP workflow.

The integration enables developers to launch branded web stores with minimal code changes while using the same product management and purchasing workflow already in place for in-app purchases. This allows developers to extend purchasing options beyond app-based environments.

The solution is supported by Coda's Merchant of Record infrastructure, under which Coda acts as the legal seller in each market. Coda manages payment processing, fraud prevention, tax calculation and remittance, invoicing, and regulatory compliance across more than 70 markets and over 400 payment methods.

"As developers look for more flexibility in how they distribute and monetize content, they also want to reduce operational complexity," said Shane Happach, CEO of Coda. "This integration allows developers to operate web stores using existing Unity workflows without managing payments or compliance across multiple regions."

Interest in direct-to-consumer web stores has increased as part of developers' monetization strategies. According to research from Niko Partners and Coda, web-based purchasing accounts for approximately 26 percent of mobile gaming revenue in East and Southeast Asia.

By integrating its payments and compliance platform directly into Unity's IAP SDK, Coda enables developers to operate web stores without separate systems or additional infrastructure.

More information is available at coda.co.



About Coda

Coda is a global company providing digital content monetization and distribution services. It works with more than 300 publishers, including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Riot Games, to support audience growth and revenue across international markets. Coda's services include Custom Commerce web stores, Codapay for direct payments via a single API, Codashop, a consumer marketplace for in-game content, and a distribution network of commerce partners. Founded in 2011, Coda is headquartered in Singapore and operates globally. The company is backed by Apis Partners, Insight Partners, and Smash Capital.