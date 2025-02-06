The summit brought together global tech leaders, industry professionals, and investors, making the event the focal point for discussions on reshaping the future AI-powered economy

Nations, governments, and organizations must adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technologies sooner rather than later in order to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber-attacks, said Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity at UAE Government at the inaugural Ai Everything Global 2025 Summit.

The summit brought together global tech leaders, industry professionals, and investors, making the event the focal point for discussions on reshaping the future AI-powered economy. Organized by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech show, the event serves as a deep dive into the profound shifts AI is bringing to industries and economies.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti was among the guest speakers during a panel discussion where he emphasized the crucial role of governments planning ahead to ensure they not only meet the demand of AI but also win the fight against cybercrime.

He outlined five main pillars: governance, protection, innovation, establishing and building, and partnership – all part of the UAE's newly-announced National Cybersecurity Strategy – as essential components to promoting the growth of AI. However, he posited that engaging in conversations and forging relationships to advance the sector is even more important.

"The vision of our leadership is to turn the UAE into an AI hub. Furthermore, there is a lot cybercrime happening (around the world) today which is why we need to be more proactive and build the right infrastructure to protect our digital systems through AI. It's even more important to leverage AI, as it's the future of tackling cybercrime," he said.

In the same panel discussion, Salem Ali Juma Al Zaabi, Head of Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Prosecution at UAE Public Prosecution, highlighted the organization's AI strategy adopting to address crime cases.

"AI saves us much time by helping us through analysis, but it does not contribute to making a decision. With that said, I believe it's not far away [that AI is making prosecution decisions]. It's now almost there. We should keep the same speed of AI going but choose where to implement and test AI in different cases of crime," he said.