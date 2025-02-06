Countries Urged to Rapidly Adopt AI to Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats The summit brought together global tech leaders, industry professionals, and investors, making the event the focal point for discussions on reshaping the future AI-powered economy

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Panel discussion at Ai Everything Global 2025 Summit

Nations, governments, and organizations must adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technologies sooner rather than later in order to stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyber-attacks, said Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity at UAE Government at the inaugural Ai Everything Global 2025 Summit.

The summit brought together global tech leaders, industry professionals, and investors, making the event the focal point for discussions on reshaping the future AI-powered economy. Organized by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in affiliation with GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech show, the event serves as a deep dive into the profound shifts AI is bringing to industries and economies.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti was among the guest speakers during a panel discussion where he emphasized the crucial role of governments planning ahead to ensure they not only meet the demand of AI but also win the fight against cybercrime.

He outlined five main pillars: governance, protection, innovation, establishing and building, and partnership – all part of the UAE's newly-announced National Cybersecurity Strategy – as essential components to promoting the growth of AI. However, he posited that engaging in conversations and forging relationships to advance the sector is even more important.

"The vision of our leadership is to turn the UAE into an AI hub. Furthermore, there is a lot cybercrime happening (around the world) today which is why we need to be more proactive and build the right infrastructure to protect our digital systems through AI. It's even more important to leverage AI, as it's the future of tackling cybercrime," he said.

In the same panel discussion, Salem Ali Juma Al Zaabi, Head of Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Prosecution at UAE Public Prosecution, highlighted the organization's AI strategy adopting to address crime cases.

"AI saves us much time by helping us through analysis, but it does not contribute to making a decision. With that said, I believe it's not far away [that AI is making prosecution decisions]. It's now almost there. We should keep the same speed of AI going but choose where to implement and test AI in different cases of crime," he said.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Resumes & Interviewing

6 Tips to Keep in Mind When Hiring Your First Employees

Beyond running through the usual interview questions, pick up on these clues to find ideal candidates for the job.

By Jeffrey Hayzlett
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Career

Why Entrepreneur Stands Against the PRO Act

The Protecting the Right to Organize Act could do lasting harm to the small-business and franchise community.

By Ryan Shea
Business News

'Pride of His Hometown': Who Is DeepSeek Founder Liang Wenfeng? What to Know About the 40-Year Old Billionaire

Wenfeng previously ran a hedge fund with $14 billion in assets.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

100 Businesses You Can Start With Less Than $100

There are many obstacles to starting your own business, but money isn't always one of them.

By John Rampton
Franchise

The Hottest Industries Today

Our list of the franchises best positioned for growth, even in uncertain times.

By Tracy Stapp Herold