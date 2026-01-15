Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Saba Al Marush has been appointed to the role of an assessor at the Emirates International Accreditation Center (EIAC) under the Dubai Government, making her the only female surgeon to achieve this feat. This accomplishment further demonstrates her commitment to upholding professional and clinical standards across the region.

The EIAC promotes global recognition, access to regional, national and international markets, and the highest quality assurance and credibility.

Dr. Saba's involvement in accreditation work also provides her with insight into broader developments within the healthcare sector, ranging from technological integration to training frameworks. This role allows her to influence training, technological integration, and professional standards, as well as inform her own practice, and will enable her to stay current with evolving professional standards.

Educational Background

Born and raised in France, Dr. Saba moved to Iraq to pursue a degree in medicine, graduating from a respected medical school in Baghdad. Following her academic career, she went back to France for postgraduate training and specialty certification. It was during this time that she started working closely with a top plastic surgeon, helping with complex cases and getting exposure to a broader range of surgical procedures. This experience shaped her shift into plastic and reconstructive surgery.

In this field, she found she could apply the technical skills she had honed while supporting patients not just physically but also psychologically. Now, Dr. Saba works as a plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgeon. Her focus covers both functional and aesthetic procedures.

Areas of Expertise

Dr. Saba provides a wide range of reconstructive and aesthetic procedures, covering everything from reconstructive surgery to elective treatments. Her clinical approach is based on careful evaluation, open communication with patients, and evidence-based choices. Although she works with patients seeking to alter their appearance, she stresses that each case is unique and should be based on realistic expectations.

Her reconstructive work often focuses on patients recovering from injuries, illnesses, or previous surgeries. In her aesthetic work, she aims for balanced and proportionate results. This approach has earned her a reputation as a meticulous and detail-driven practitioner.

Significance for Women in Surgery

Dr. Saba acknowledges that women may face greater challenges in pursuing a surgical career in the Middle East. This is largely due to cultural, structural, and logistical obstacles. In this way, her story is a highly unique one, but it has proven to be a symbol of hope and inspiration for women across the country. When other women ask her how she accomplished all of this, Dr. Saba consistently stresses the need for effective time management, strong support systems, and institutional mentorship to help women succeed in medicine.

While she shies away from describing her success as remarkable, she does acknowledge that her position is somewhat unusual. To this end, she feels a responsibility to utilize her one-of-a-kind role and platform to help champion younger medical professionals, especially women. Many of these women are considering a surgical specialty but are unsure about facing the trials and tribulations of balancing personal and professional commitments. In this way, Dr. Saba strives not only to provide a meaningful example through her actions but also to play an active role in encouraging and protecting these female professionals.

A Brighter Future

Dr. Saba's career embodies a commitment to clinical excellence, ongoing medical education, and patient-centered care. With training spanning multiple disciplines and experience working abroad, she brings a unique perspective to her surgical practice. Her career also requires adaptability, a strong work ethic, and a principled approach to her work, all while maintaining a clear mind.

Her appointment as an assessor is significant, thanks to her unique commitment to patient care, healthcare quality, and supporting women in medicine. She plans to continue shaping surgical practice and clinical excellence in the UAE healthcare system.