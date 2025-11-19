You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Search AI Company Elastic has appointed Sarah Croft as its Partner Director for the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Singapore, Croft brings more than 10 years of experience in enterprise technology, including 6 years at Datadog where she helped develop the cloud strategy and expand major reseller relationships across South Asia.

In her new role, Croft will lead Elastic's regional partner strategy and work closely with organisations to build capabilities on the Elasticsearch Platform. She will also support partners in shaping effective go to market plans as the company deepens its presence in the region.

Sanjay Deshmukh, Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Elastic, said, "Driving impact with AI across APAC will depend on the strength of our partner ecosystem and we are committed to enabling, educating and celebrating the accomplishments made with our partners." Deshmukh added that Croft's understanding of observability and security would help accelerate value for partners and their customers.

"AI advantage comes down to one thing: context. If intelligence cannot connect to the right data at the right moment, outcomes will not follow," Croft said. She added that the Elasticsearch Platform helps transform complex data into usable insight and gives partners an opportunity to build strong AI focused offerings. Croft said she looks forward to strengthening long term relationships with partners across the region.