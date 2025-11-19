Elastic Appoints Sarah Croft as Partner Director for Asia Pacific Croft brings more than 10 years of experience in enterprise technology, including 6 years at Datadog.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sarah Croft

Search AI Company Elastic has appointed Sarah Croft as its Partner Director for the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Singapore, Croft brings more than 10 years of experience in enterprise technology, including 6 years at Datadog where she helped develop the cloud strategy and expand major reseller relationships across South Asia.

In her new role, Croft will lead Elastic's regional partner strategy and work closely with organisations to build capabilities on the Elasticsearch Platform. She will also support partners in shaping effective go to market plans as the company deepens its presence in the region.

Sanjay Deshmukh, Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Elastic, said, "Driving impact with AI across APAC will depend on the strength of our partner ecosystem and we are committed to enabling, educating and celebrating the accomplishments made with our partners." Deshmukh added that Croft's understanding of observability and security would help accelerate value for partners and their customers.

"AI advantage comes down to one thing: context. If intelligence cannot connect to the right data at the right moment, outcomes will not follow," Croft said. She added that the Elasticsearch Platform helps transform complex data into usable insight and gives partners an opportunity to build strong AI focused offerings. Croft said she looks forward to strengthening long term relationships with partners across the region.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Starting a Business

Which Business Model Is Right for You? Here's What You Need to Know Before Choosing One.

Choosing the right business model is pivotal in shaping your entrepreneurial journey. Explore the benefits and challenges of various models — from franchising to lean startups — to find the one that aligns best with your vision and market needs.

By John Conway