Entrepreneur 2025: India's Premier Business Event Returns With a 14-Year Legacy of Empowering Change-Makers Entrepreneur India brings back its flagship summit, uniting trailblazers, investors, and innovators to shape the future of business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur event

Entrepreneur 2025, India's most prestigious platform for entrepreneurs, is set to on the 23rd of September at Bharat Mandapam, N Delhi; with a mission to inspire, connect, and accelerate the next generation of business leaders. Organized by Entrepreneur India, a franchise of the globally renowned Entrepreneur Media, this event celebrates 14 years of legacy as a cornerstone of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Backed by Entrepreneur Media's 52-year global heritage in empowering business owners through trusted content, community, and events, Entrepreneur 2025 promises an unmatched experience at the intersection of innovation, leadership, and growth.

What to Expect at Entrepreneur 2025:

  • 100+ visionaries and change-makers on stage
  • Cutting-edge panels, fireside chats & masterclasses
  • The Startup Kickoff Zone – spotlighting high-growth early-stage ventures
  • Investor Connect – access to India's most active VCs, family offices, and angels
  • Entrepreneur Awards 2025 – honoring excellence across industries

This day long summit will attract 2,500+ delegates, including established entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, corporate CXOs, policy makers, influencers, and emerging entrepreneurs.

"With over a decade of building India's most influential entrepreneurial community, Entrepreneur 2025 represents our continued commitment to spotlight innovation and drive business excellence," said Mr.Sachin Marya, Publisher, Entrepreneur Media APAC & India.

Entrepreneur India is the trusted voice of the nation's business builders, with a monthly reach of over 10 million readers and event audiences spanning the top decision-makers and rising stars of the startup economy.

Join the movement. Shape the future.
Register now at https://www.entrepreneurindia.com
