Glico Asia Pacific Appoints Bites as Microlearning Partner for Regional Upskilling Partnership to support critical thinking and digital literacy development across six Southeast Asian markets

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Singapore, 13 January 2026 — Glico Asia Pacific has appointed Bites as its microlearning partner to deliver digital training and upskilling programmes for employees across the region.

Under the partnership, more than 500 employees across Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore will gain access to Bites' microlearning platform. The initiative will focus on strengthening critical thinking and digital literacy capabilities, supporting Glico's regional workforce development efforts.

"At Glico Asia Pacific, we are committed to fostering a purpose-driven culture where our employees are inspired and empowered to continuously grow," said Vanessa Yuen, Regional Human Resources Director of Glico Asia Pacific. "This partnership with Bites supports our long-term talent strategy by enabling us to scale learning agility across the region and equip our teams with the capabilities required to support our One Team GAP vision and sustain business growth."

Bites provides a video-based microlearning platform that enables organisations to deliver short, engaging training content to employees across multiple markets. Its AI-powered tools allow training teams to rapidly create or adapt learning materials from existing content and translate them for multilingual workforces.

Training modules can be delivered through multiple communication channels. For Glico Asia Pacific, Microsoft Teams will serve as the primary channel, allowing employees to access and complete learning modules within their existing workflows.

"We're proud to partner with Glico Asia Pacific on this initiative," said Eran Heffetz, CEO and co-founder of Bites. "By combining Bites' AI-powered microlearning platform with Glico's commitment to employee development, we aim to deliver accessible and impactful learning experiences for teams across the region."

About Bites:

Bites is a microlearning solution designed to modernise training for frontline and desk-based teams. The platform enables organisations to create and deliver short, video-based learning experiences through the communication tools employees already use. Bites' AI Studio allows companies to transform existing materials into customised microlearning content, supporting onboarding and ongoing skills development.

For more information, visit mybites.io.

About Glico:

The Glico Group is a global food company with a history of more than a century. Since the launch of Glico nutritious caramel in 1922, the company has expanded its portfolio across confectionery, ice cream, dairy products, food ingredients and processed foods. Glico operates in 18 locations worldwide, with a focus on China, the ASEAN region, and the United States. Guided by its corporate purpose, "Healthier days, Wellbeing for life," Glico aims to deliver great taste and good health through high-quality products. In 2024, the Glico Group reported consolidated revenue of approximately 331 billion yen and employed around 5,600 people globally.
https://www.glico.com/global/
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.