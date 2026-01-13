You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Singapore, 13 January 2026 — Glico Asia Pacific has appointed Bites as its microlearning partner to deliver digital training and upskilling programmes for employees across the region.

Under the partnership, more than 500 employees across Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore will gain access to Bites' microlearning platform. The initiative will focus on strengthening critical thinking and digital literacy capabilities, supporting Glico's regional workforce development efforts.

"At Glico Asia Pacific, we are committed to fostering a purpose-driven culture where our employees are inspired and empowered to continuously grow," said Vanessa Yuen, Regional Human Resources Director of Glico Asia Pacific. "This partnership with Bites supports our long-term talent strategy by enabling us to scale learning agility across the region and equip our teams with the capabilities required to support our One Team GAP vision and sustain business growth."

Bites provides a video-based microlearning platform that enables organisations to deliver short, engaging training content to employees across multiple markets. Its AI-powered tools allow training teams to rapidly create or adapt learning materials from existing content and translate them for multilingual workforces.

Training modules can be delivered through multiple communication channels. For Glico Asia Pacific, Microsoft Teams will serve as the primary channel, allowing employees to access and complete learning modules within their existing workflows.

"We're proud to partner with Glico Asia Pacific on this initiative," said Eran Heffetz, CEO and co-founder of Bites. "By combining Bites' AI-powered microlearning platform with Glico's commitment to employee development, we aim to deliver accessible and impactful learning experiences for teams across the region."

About Bites:

Bites is a microlearning solution designed to modernise training for frontline and desk-based teams. The platform enables organisations to create and deliver short, video-based learning experiences through the communication tools employees already use. Bites' AI Studio allows companies to transform existing materials into customised microlearning content, supporting onboarding and ongoing skills development.

For more information, visit mybites.io.

About Glico:

The Glico Group is a global food company with a history of more than a century. Since the launch of Glico nutritious caramel in 1922, the company has expanded its portfolio across confectionery, ice cream, dairy products, food ingredients and processed foods. Glico operates in 18 locations worldwide, with a focus on China, the ASEAN region, and the United States. Guided by its corporate purpose, "Healthier days, Wellbeing for life," Glico aims to deliver great taste and good health through high-quality products. In 2024, the Glico Group reported consolidated revenue of approximately 331 billion yen and employed around 5,600 people globally.

https://www.glico.com/global/