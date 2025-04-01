In Asia, SPRIBE has seen the region drive over 18 per cent of its new user acquisition, according to 2024 growth metrics shared by the company.

B2B iGaming technology startup SPRIBE is poised to expand its reach across emerging global markets like the Asia Pacific region following a successful multi-year sponsorship deal with entertainment giants UFC and WWE. The partnership represents a strategic milestone for SPRIBE, as the company aims to capitalize on product-market fit internationally. In Asia, SPRIBE has seen the region drive over 18 per cent of its new user acquisition, according to 2024 growth metrics shared by the company.

"The rapidly growing digital infrastructure and tech-savvy population of the Asia Pacific region makes this part of the world a top priority for us; its demand for high-energy, strategy-driven social gaming experiences is increasingly strong," said David Natroshvili, the founder and CEO of SPRIBE. "By partnering with UFC and WWE, we are uniquely positioned to expand our footprint across this dynamic and fast-paced market."

Asia Pacific's iGaming market has experienced unparalleled growth in recent years, driven by increasing smartphone adoption and a growing appetite for online gaming.

Countries like India, Japan, and the Philippines have emerged as key growth drivers within Asia Pacific. India, in particular, was the number 1 growth market for SPRIBE's flagship game in 2024. The number of monthly active users of SPRIBE-engineered online platforms in Asia Pacific grew over 629 per cent year-over-year in 2024, representing the highest growth rate of any global region for the company. SPRIBE also saw retention rates in APAC increase by 25.36 per cent.

"We've found exciting resonance in APAC, and the timing couldn't be better, as we're focusing on further expanding and tailoring our engaging social experiences for emerging markets, where metrics show that players distinctly value high-energy, strategy-driven gaming experiences," Natroshvili said.

The agreements with UFC and WWE will see Aviator branding prominently displayed on the Octagon canvas at every UFC event worldwide and featured at select WWE marquee events. Accompanying these placements are integrated social media campaigns and premium hospitality experiences designed to engage millions of fans across the region.

Since its inception in 2018, SPRIBE has leveraged intuitive design to captivate the attention of players around the world, combining strategy, timing, and thrill. Natroshvili's innovative approach to SPRIBE's game design—focused on engagement and simplicity—has set a new standard for iGaming experiences.

"Our mission has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in online gaming with excellent engineering that both withstands technical challenges and appeals to a new generation of gamers' desire for fast-paced, community-driven experiences," Natroshvili said.

UFC and WWE collectively command roughly 2 billion fans around the world, with the Asia Pacific region being among its growth markets, similar to SPRIBE. With millions of engaged followers across platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, the organizations lend SPRIBE a large-scale platform with high engagement to amplify visibility, alongside co-branded activations, exclusive content integrations, and high-profile marketing. UFC and WWE fans in APAC can look for SPRIBE branding in upcoming events as well as in exclusive social media activations.

"Asia Pacific is the future of iGaming," the CEO said. "The region's youthful population and growing digital infrastructure have positioned us to capitalize on a strong foundation of user demand into the next year and beyond."