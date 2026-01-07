The deal brings Grab into closer engagement with robotics technologies designed for first-mile and last-mile delivery operations across its mobility and delivery ecosystem.

Singapore-based Grab Holdings Ltd has announced the acquisition of Infermove, a Chinese AI robotics company, signaling a new step in its push toward automated logistics.

Infermove was founded in early 2021 by Aaron Lu in a garage in Santa Clara, California, before expanding its research, development, and manufacturing presence to Beijing and Suzhou. The startup focuses on autonomous driving systems for unstructured environments and mobile manipulation robots.

Its products include sidewalk delivery robots equipped with upper-limb manipulation and personal mobility robots intended for complex urban settings.

The company trains its robots using data collected from non-motorized vehicles such as delivery riders' electric scooters. By applying imitation learning, reinforcement learning, and internally developed end-to-end algorithms, Infermove aims to help robots operate in crowded, unpredictable real-world environments. Its Rider Shadow System allows large-scale data collection through everyday mobility devices, addressing common challenges related to limited training data and dependence on simulations.

Before starting Infermove, Lu led the autonomous driving program at AutoX, now known as Tesor Auto. He oversaw research, testing, and regulatory approvals and was part of the team that launched one of the earliest Level 4 autonomous robotaxis approved for driverless operation on public roads in California in 2020.

According to public records, Infermove raised at least USD 3.3 million from investors including Miracle Plus, formerly Y Combinator China. In 2024, it signed an investment agreement with a subsidiary of listed company Tieda Technology, valuing the firm at about USD 33 million.

Infermove has moved quickly toward commercialisation. Its Carri series robots have been used by delivery platforms in China such as Meituan, Ele.me, Sam's Club, and Dada. Pilot projects have also been launched in Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Financial disclosures show revenue growth from RMB 100,000 in 2023 to RMB 10 million in 2025, with expectations of further increases.

For Grab, the acquisition aligns with broader efforts to improve efficiency as labor costs rise and demand for on-demand delivery remains strong. Grab, which listed on Nasdaq in 2021, continues to invest in technology across its regional operations. The company operates food delivery, ride-hailing, and digital financial services across several Southeast Asian markets today regionally.