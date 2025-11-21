Heidi plans to invest up to US$8 million over the next two to three years.

Following its recent US$65 million Series B funding round led by Point72 Private Investments, healthcare AI company Heidi is launching its regional hub in Singapore.

The Singapore office will serve as Heidi's regional headquarters in Southeast Asia, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to the market. Heidi plans to invest up to US$8 million over the next two to three years, focused on building local teams across sales, implementation, and clinical partnerships, with an estimated hiring target of 10–12 roles during this period. The company expects to expand the team further as the business grows, supporting customer success, research collaborations, and partnerships with leading healthcare institutions.

Heidi's entry comes as Singapore faces pressure on its healthcare system, driven by an ageing population and a shortage of clinicians. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 or older, with one doctor per 343 residents, a challenge that will only intensify as the population ages.

"For Heidi, Singapore represents more than a market entry, it's a launchpad for the next phase of healthcare innovation and growth across Southeast Asia," said Dr. Thomas Kelly, CEO and co-founder of Heidi. "Backed by a supportive ecosystem, deep talent pool, and initiatives such as the TRUST platform that enables secure, privacy-conscious data sharing, Singapore is uniquely positioned to accelerate responsible AI adoption in healthcare."

By automating clinical documentation, Heidi's AI platform helps increase the effective capacity of clinicians, allowing them to dedicate more time to patient care. The platform, which transcribes doctor-patient conversations into structured clinical notes, has already supported nearly 55,000 consultations in Singapore.

"My notes are so much more detailed, especially when it comes to procedures and consent taking, and that's very reassuring from a medicolegal point of view. When I converse with patients in Mandarin, Malay, and even Tamil, it picks it up. Heidi has accomplished three things for me: doing all the typing, giving me more time to talk to patients, and improving both patient and physician satisfaction." said Dr Sanjeev Shanker, Dr Sanjeev Shanker, a seasoned clinician leading an urgent-care department in Singapore.

Primary care, hospitals, and healthcare systems are actively exploring AI capabilities with Heidi, which is already supporting customers such as Osler Group to automate clinical documentation.

Heidi's Singapore launch builds on its rapid global momentum and recent expansion into Hong Kong. The company's AI tools currently process more than 2 million patient consultations weekly, operating in 110 languages across 116 countries. The latest funding round brings Heidi's total capital raised to US$96.6 million, supported by investors including Point72 Private Investments, Blackbird Ventures, Headline, and LocalGlobe.