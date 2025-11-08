HERE Technologies and Amap Partner to Drive AI Navigation for Global Chinese Automakers The partnership aims to accelerate the rollout of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) by integrating high-precision location data and intelligent navigation features tailored for next-generation mobility.

By Entrepreneur Staff

HERE Technologies and Amap, a leading navigation provider under Alibaba Group, have announced a strategic alliance to develop advanced AI-driven navigation and digital cockpit solutions for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers expanding into global markets.

The collaboration brings together HERE's global expertise in AI-powered mapmaking with Amap's strong presence in China's automotive sector. The partnership aims to accelerate the rollout of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) by integrating high-precision location data and intelligent navigation features tailored for next-generation mobility.

"Amap chose HERE for its proven innovation, global reach, and strong support from local automakers," said Frank Jiang, Vice President of Amap. "Together, we are building a navigation system that meets the demands of Chinese automakers going global."

HERE's unified mapping architecture will play a key role in the alliance. It serves as a single data source for SDVs, supporting functions such as digital cockpit experiences, electric vehicle services, advanced driver-assistance systems, and automated driving. The system also enables seamless over-the-air updates to ensure vehicles remain globally compliant and future-ready.

More than 222 million vehicles worldwide already feature HERE's mapping and location services, which cover over 200 countries and territories. The company's long-standing presence in China supports navigation and driver-assistance systems for more than 30 leading automakers, representing a significant share of China's vehicle exports.

Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies, said, "Amap is a powerhouse in China's navigation ecosystem, and HERE brings together mapping technology with global precision and automotive-grade reliability. Together, we're enabling the next generation of automakers to succeed on the world stage."

The companies plan to expand their collaboration further, exploring new opportunities in navigation and location-based services to support the evolution of intelligent mobility across global markets.
