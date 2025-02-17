At only 22 years old, young Jamaican student Valon Thorpe embarked on such an entrepreneurial journey that would eventually make his advertising agency, Mystique Integrated, a household name in the Caribbean industry.

While some of the world's greatest businesses have started in a garage, there are arguably just as many that started in universities. At only 22 years old, young Jamaican student Valon Thorpe embarked on such an entrepreneurial journey that would eventually make his advertising agency, Mystique Integrated, a household name in the Caribbean industry.

Thorpe's story provides an interesting case study about how early initiative can shape an entrepreneur's trajectory, but it also offers plenty of cutting-edge advice on how to succeed in an industry as crowded as advertising. Let's take a plunge into the world of Valon Thorpe.

The Pitch That Started Everything

Thorpe's entrepreneurial story began during his penultimate year at university, where he interned at a digital agency managing brands under the Diageo portfolio (in Jamaica), including Heineken. This experience laid the groundwork for his bold leap into entrepreneurship. "Heineken had an open bid, and I was invited to participate," Thorpe recalls. "I won on my first pitch. Competing for me meant doing my best work and focusing on my lane."

Although Mystique worked with Heineken for only two years, this initial success set the tone for the agency's trajectory. Thorpe attributes the longevity of his client relationships to a combination of performance marketing, understanding business goals, and a personal touch that transcends mere transactions. "Our clients are our friends and colleagues. Focusing on client satisfaction and curating services to fit their specific needs creates bonds that go beyond just delivering good work."

Thorpe's early experiences in corporate meetings sparked a revelation. "I wondered why there needed to be eight agencies in the room. Why not just speak to one?" This insight led him to build Mystique as Jamaica's first 360-degree marketing agency, handling everything from creative and digital marketing to event execution and logistics. By scaling services based on client needs and crafting digital-first concepts, Mystique steadily grew into a one-stop shop for marketing solutions.

"We didn't immediately do all these things," Thorpe admits. "But by upselling services and predicting client desires, we scaled in the direction our clients needed us to be." Today, Mystique is no longer seen as just a scrappy startup. It's a respected name delivering big results.

The Scaling Problem

Scaling a business is never straightforward, and for Mystique, it came with its own set of challenges. Thorpe made early decisions to turn away prospective clients if their values didn't align with Mystique's or if the work seemed detrimental to long-term goals. "Some leaders might say, 'Work is work,' but for me, bad clients lead to bad work and wasted time," he explains.

Instead, Thorpe prioritized retained clients who paid on time and fostered professional relationships. Adopting corporate governance practices like annual audited financials helped Mystique maintain a solid foundation. "These practices, while often seen as necessary for larger companies, were invaluable to us even as a smaller agency," he says. "Knowing our financial health empowered me to make informed decisions."

Thorpe's hands-on approach extended to learning every job within the company. "Managing someone without knowing how to do their function can be problematic," he explains. This is especially crucial for Mystique – while its commitment to youth employment creates a dynamic, fast-growing, and collaborative team culture, it also needs to balance reliability, accountability, and consistency.

How to Grow an Agency

One of Mystique's most strategic moves came in 2020 with the acquisition of M-One Productions, a production company that allowed Mystique to handle all commercial work in-house. This decision paid dividends during the pandemic when digital communication and quick content delivery became paramount. "This vertically integrated move made us more attractive to clients and allowed us to adapt quickly to the evolving market," says Thorpe.

Reflecting on the advertising landscape, Thorpe notes that it remains as competitive as ever but has become more accessible. "The age of information has dismantled the old boys' club. You can now post your work and be included in the process much more easily," he observes.

However, this accessibility also brings its challenges. Campaigns are now subject to real-time public scrutiny on social platforms, requiring agencies to consistently deliver exceptional work. "If I'm going to design something as simple as a flyer, it will be the best flyer ever delivered in record time," he emphasizes. "How you do one thing is how you do everything."

As Mystique transitions from a local to a global focus, Thorpe acknowledges the unique challenges of understanding cultural nuances. "The true challenge isn't physical versus digital expansion; it's understanding how different cultures influence purchasing decisions," he explains. Building a diverse team and leveraging Jamaica's motto—"Out of many, one people"—has been key to Mystique's success in this area.

What the Future Holds

Thorpe's journey offers invaluable insights for budding entrepreneurs. "Focus on delivering the best work, regardless of the deliverable. Details and quality control become your standard," he advises. He also underscores the importance of building strong, collaborative client relationships and being adaptable to market demands.

Thorpe's story is a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and a client-first philosophy. From a university intern to the head of a leading agency, his journey inspires not just entrepreneurs in the advertising world but anyone with a dream to build something extraordinary.