When Andrew Hamilton set out to launch Vetr.com, his vision went far beyond building a convenient online pharmacy. For Hamilton, a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for improving access to veterinary care, it was personal.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When Andrew Hamilton set out to launch Vetr.com, his vision went far beyond building a convenient online pharmacy. For Hamilton, a seasoned entrepreneur with a passion for improving access to veterinary care, it was personal. His own experiences navigating the complexities of pet health inspired him to create not just a platform — but also a solution.

The first solution came in the form of ToltraMax, an oral toltrazuril-based treatment developed by Hamilton and his team to address one of the most persistent yet overlooked challenges in animal health: coccidiosis.

Coccidiosis, caused by microscopic parasites called Eimeria, is a common intestinal issue that affects pets, livestock, and companion animals alike. For breeders, veterinarians, and everyday pet owners, managing outbreaks of this parasite can be costly, time-consuming, and stressful. Hamilton saw a clear need for a more practical, widely applicable treatment option — one that was effective, accessible, and simple to administer.

That's how ToltraMax was born.

Innovating Where It Matters Most

Unlike many entrepreneurs who focus solely on platform technology, Hamilton dove into product development. Together with his team, he formulated ToltraMax as a high-concentration (10%) toltrazuril oral solution designed for companion animal use — including dogs, cats, horses and other non foodchain animals.

The goal wasn't to compete with pharmaceutical giants on brand recognition. It was to create a tool that addressed real problems in the field, offering animal caretakers a reliable option to support intestinal health related to coccidia.

ToltraMax is currently available through Amazon.com, ebay.com, HorsePreRace.com, Vetr.com and toltrazuril.com, where it has found a strong foothold among pet and equine caretakers. However, its broader applications make it a natural fit for the direct-to-consumer model that Hamilton envisions for Vetr.com plugins and affilate programs.

Vetr.com: Building the Infrastructure for Accessible Care

Vetr.com, set to launch later this year, represents Hamilton's larger vision: an integrated platform where pet owners can access trusted medications, telehealth support, and educational resources in one place.

"We created ToltraMax because there was a treatment gap in the market," Hamilton explains. "But creating the product is only half the battle. The real challenge is making sure people can actually get it when they need it quickly."

That challenge is exactly what Vetr.com is working to address. With additional generic drug applications currently pending, Vetr.com is preparing to expand its offerings and close more of these critical gaps in animal healthcare.

Earlier this year, Hamilton secured $21 million in funding from Palehorse Capital to support Vetr.com's development and expansion. The investment reflects growing recognition of the need for affordable, accessible veterinary solutions — especially as pet ownership rises and traditional access points remain limited.

More Than a Product: A Founder's Mission

While ToltraMax serves as Vetr.com's flagship offering, Hamilton sees it as the first step in a much larger journey. By controlling both the product development and distribution channels, he aims to eliminate common barriers pet owners face, from high medication costs to lack of availability.

Vetr.com won't replace vet visits — a point Hamilton emphasizes often. Instead, it will work hand in hand with licensed veterinarians to provide a trusted pathway for pet owners to access products like ToltraMax, while encouraging responsible use through teleconsultations and professional guidance.

"Our focus is on supporting pet owners and veterinarians with better tools," Hamilton says. "ToltraMax reflects that philosophy — it's practical, effective, and designed with real-world challenges in mind."

What's Next

As the platform prepares for launch, Hamilton remains focused on scaling responsibly, ensuring that both the product and the platform maintain the high standards he set out to establish.

Hamilton's approach offers a compelling case study in vertical integration: identify a problem, create a solution, and build the infrastructure to deliver it. In a crowded digital health market, his model of product-plus-platform stands out.

For pet owners and veterinary professionals, it's a welcome sign of things to come.