Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alexander Saveliev, a veteran with 8+ years of tech entrepreneurship, brings a history of successful business success to the table. He co-founded the All-Seeing Eye channel, which was a success in its own right. After the success of this platform, he exited it at its peak and saw an untapped opportunity in the global media landscape. His foray into this fast-growing space started with the founding of TripleA, and he hasn't looked back ever since. As the Founder of TripleA, he is leveraging his deep understanding of the news cycle, global markets and user behaviours to bring the best news aggregation option to the masses.

"For us, project realization is the main priority, and we are ready to see it through to the end," explains Alexander Saveliev as he pitches his unique idea. His adherence to the highest standards of excellence is the hallmark of his entrepreneurial journey.

As the founder of Infinite IT, Saveliev helped launch products related to gambling services, Multi-Level Marketing (MLM), and TMA. This experience shaped his business strategy and influenced the development of the TripleA's multi-market approach. His hands-on experience with emerging opportunities helped identify sectors that new, cutting-edge solutions like TripleA could enter and make a name for themselves.

Alexander Saveliev as CEO of TripleA: Strategy, Vision, and Execution

Alexander Saveliev, CEO of TripleA, understands the importance of speed and strategic execution when it comes to a massive endeavour like TripleA. "He knows exactly what Time to Market is and why it solves everything," noted a close colleague at the company. He believes that in today's fast-paced world, you either achieve your success on time or forget about it.

Saveliev's leadership at TripleA embodies this emphasis on rapid execution of tasks. Instead of sticking to theoretical perfection, he prefers to start implementation and then engage in a cycle of continuous improvement to achieve perfection. This methodology has helped Alexander Saveliev's TripleA achieve the first-mover advantage, especially when it comes to news aggregation.

The CEO of TripleA emphasizes a balanced strategic approach to focus on business growth and user numbers instead of focusing on short-term profiteering. His focus on reinvestment and a growth-led mindset makes a case for sustainable development. "Money is not a goal but a tool that must work", Saveliev emphasizes.

How Alexander Saveliev's TripleA is Revolutionizing The Media

Under Alexander Saveliev's leadership, TripleA is focusing on positioning itself in such a way that it fundamentally disrupts how users consume and view financial news and market data. TripleA's crypto-friendly audience is a big plus point as it is a rapidly growing user base and very news-savvy.

While most news aggregators focus on single sectors, Alexander Saveliev's vision at TripleA is to immediately target the biggest market-focused news out there from crypto, stocks, and gambling to Venture Capital (VC), influencer marketing, and Multi-Level Marketing (MLM). He has also laid down elaborate plans to eventually target nine additional sectors in the next two years.

Within months, TripleA has developed a personalized news aggregating system, a customizable dashboard, and an innovative AI investment assistant to help bring updates to its users. All of these features help users access the information directly. "We are young, promising, and ambitious," says an excited Saveliev.

The platform's backend architecture and its intricate workings are a testament to the strategic approach put forward by TripleA under Saveliev. The company's data fabric integrates live updates from websites(Including Cointelegraph, CryptoSlate, and Benzinga), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Telegram, among others. It then processes it through extensive normalization, personalization, cleaning, and categorization systems to provide truthful, verified, and valuable insights to users.

Alexander Saveliev's Leadership Philosophy as Founder and CEO of TripleA

Alexander Saveliev is a visionary CEO who is out to make holistic progress with his entire team by his side. For him, "Balance in everything: family, business, team" is everything and not just a slogan. His leadership philosophy is all about connectivity and starting things from the ground up.

He has a wife of ten years and is a proud father of two young children who provide stability and perspective for a sustainable future for incoming generations and the circle of life. This balanced family lifestyle and longevity allow Saveliev to maintain a focus on long-term strategic objectives while keeping him fresh to handle day-to-day operational challenges.

Saveliev invests heavily in personal growth and self-awareness, including meditation and consciousness-expanding practices to help with guidance and improve self-awareness. The combination of this spiritual approach, along with his strategic thinking and technical expertise, makes him a unique leader in the tech community.

As TripleA goes down the road of popularity and growth-led objectives are achieved, Alexander Saveliev is humbled, and his eyes are fixed on the prize. His strategic thinking envisions a potential reset of how news aggregation works around the globe. Financial news and market data are particularly important for TripleA to get just right as it solidifies its position as THE news aggregator.