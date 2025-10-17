HR and Payroll Platform Deel Secures USD 300 Mn in Series E Funding Boosting Valuation to USD 17.3 Bn The new funding will support Deel's strategic acquisitions, product expansion, and the development of native payroll systems in more than 100 countries by 2029.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alex Bouaziz, Co-founder and CEO of Deel

Global HR and payroll platform Deel has secured USD 300 million in Series E funding led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, General Catalyst, and Green Bay Ventures.

The latest investment brings the company's valuation to USD 17.3 billion.

Founded in 2019, Deel enables businesses to hire, manage, and pay international teams across 150 countries. The company claims to serve over 37,000 clients and 1.5 million workers, processing USD 22 billion in payroll annually.

The company said that it has achieved three consecutive years of profitability, surpassing USD 1 billion in annual recurring revenue in early 2025, and recording its first USD 100 million revenue month in September.

The new funding will support Deel's strategic acquisitions, product expansion, and the development of native payroll systems in more than 100 countries by 2029. The company also plans to accelerate AI-driven innovation to enhance automation within its HR and payroll suite.

Alex Bouaziz, Co-founder and CEO of Deel, said, "This round is about doubling down on the global payroll infrastructure we've built from the ground up. We're reimagining how payroll should work for the next century—fluid, real-time, and truly borderless," he said. "Our mission is to become the single platform where companies can build, manage, and pay their teams anywhere in the world."

Ribbit Capital founder Micky Malka added, "Deel is uniquely positioned to build products for global expansion. As a fully remote company with employees in over 100 countries, Deel understands what it takes to support businesses operating without borders. The company and its leadership have a limitless opportunity ahead of them."

Deel claims to have reported rapid growth across its product lines, including a 1,500 percent increase in US payroll and PEO services, 600 percent growth in HR products, and 450 percent expansion in global payroll.

With enterprise clients such as LEGO, Puma, FedEx, and Klarna, Deel continues to establish itself as a key player in reshaping the infrastructure for global work amid competition from Rippling, Velocity Global, Multiplier, and Oyster HR.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

Job Hugging Is the New Quiet Quitting — and Leaders Can't Afford to Ignore It

Clinging to a role out of fear causes frozen progress and erodes the very conditions innovation depends on. Leaders must rebuild trust in order to thrive in uncertain times.

By Ajay Tejasvi
Business Culture

These Are the 4 Most Dangerous and Toxic Personalities in the Workplace

Here's what you need to know, and how to protect yourself

By Jon Levy
News and Trends

Orient Technologies Buys Red Hut for INR 5.75 Cr, Invests INR 2 Cr in two Bengaluru IT Firms

The move, totaling INR 7.71 crore, marks a significant step in the company's strategy to strengthen its digital infrastructure and expand its presence across South India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

EIB Global Commits Over INR 5,200 Cr to Boost Water, Green Energy and Sustainable Transport Projects in India

Over INR 5,200 crore in new financing will boost metro projects in Nagpur and Pune, improve Uttarakhand's water infrastructure, and support India's clean energy and climate transition initiatives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Uber Is Piloting a New Way for Drivers to Make Extra Cash — Without Being in a Vehicle

Uber is launching a new program for drivers and couriers to earn extra money by training AI while off the road.

By Sherin Shibu