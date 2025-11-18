Hyundai to Invest Over $85 Billion in South Korea The investment will be spanned across over the next five years, this will fuel progress in cutting-edge technologies

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to invest $86.47 billion in South Korea by 2030. The commitment comes days after Seoul finalized a new trade agreement with Washington that lowers United States tariffs on South Korean automobiles from 25 percent to 15 percent. The company believes this will solidify South Korea's position as a global mobility hub and further strengthen national economy.

"A significant portion of the investment will focus on new businesses based on advanced AI technologies, such as robotics, contributing to the development of Korea's AI and Robotics innovation ecosystem," the company said in a press release.

The new investment represents a significant increase from the group's previous commitment between 2021 and 2025. The announcement followed a meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung.

Hyundai has highlighted that a significant portion of the investment will focus on new businesses based on advanced AI technologies. The total sum of the investment will be distributed across three major areas across -- AI, software defined vehicles (SDVs), electrification, robotics and hydrogen -- research and development for new products and core technologies and capital investment to optimise production facilities.

The expanded investment underscores Hyundai Motor Group's intent to strengthen its technological base and secure long term competitiveness as global trade dynamics continue to evolve.

Addressing concerns about export competitiveness, the group would expand global diversification efforts, increase exports from its South Korean factories, and more than double shipments of vehicles by building new electric vehicle factories by 2030. The company would support local auto parts suppliers affected by President Donald Trump's tariff policy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

3 Ways To Embrace Resilience And Achieve Success

From hardships extending from loss and grief, Blair Kaplan has built a life of success by focusing on her own resiliency, taking herself further in life

By Vincent Peters
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Market Research: What It Is and How to Conduct It

To boost your competitive advantage, you may want to do market research. Entrepreneur is here with a guide on market research and how to conduct it.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Thought Leaders

How to Master Bookkeeping for Your Business Without an Accounting Degree

If you loathe bookkeeping, you're not alone. Many business owners dread this very necessary task, and it can be hard to learn if you're unfamiliar with accounting -- so here's your guide.

By Garrett Baird
Money & Finance

Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

Having the right insurance for your business can mean the difference between growth and success or closing your doors. With an ever-changing market and risk environment, it's a good time to ask if traditional insurance fits your business, or if it's time to consider alternative solutions.

By Randy Sadler
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.