Knight Frank Appoints Priscilla Rotgans as Asia-Pacific Chief Financial Officer

Singapore – Knight Frank has appointed Priscilla Rotgans as Chief Financial Officer for Asia-Pacific, effective immediately, the company announced on Friday.

Based in Singapore, Rotgans will report to Craig Shute, Chief Executive Officer, Asia-Pacific, and work closely with Sarah Mussenden, Group Chief Financial Officer, based in London. She will also join Knight Frank's Asia-Pacific Regional Board.

In her role, Rotgans will oversee financial strategy across the region, including performance management, cost optimisation, and investment decision-making. She will support business leaders in aligning financial discipline with regional growth priorities.