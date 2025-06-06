Manila-Based telehealth Startup &you Secures Pre- Seed Funding from International Investors The company is launching with a focus on some of the most neglected and misunderstood health issues in Southeast Asia. But its broader ambition is to become the region's most seamless and trusted online healthcare platform — a market expected to surpass $22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of over 18%.

Emil Eriksen, founder of &you

&you (andyou.ph), a health tech startup founded by entrepreneur Emil Eriksen, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding, backed by a strategic group of early investors in a round led by New York-based VC Everywhere Ventures.

"Despite a dynamic global trade environment, the macro tailwinds behind Southeast Asia and the Philippines in particular are unquestionable. We believe in rising prosperity, the incredible power of an expanding middle class, and the demand that creates for quality healthcare products. We are excited to be investing in the Philippines for the fifth time," said Scott Hartley, co-founder and managing partner, Everywhere Ventures.

Rebuilding Healthcare Starts with Restoring Trust

In the Philippines, trust in the healthcare system is in short supply — and for good reason.

Ninety percent of people self-medicate, not by choice but out of necessity. Seven in ten rural patients travel hours just to see a specialist. Half of Filipinos can't reach a clinic within 30 minutes, and 50% of families face financial hardship just trying to access basic care.

For millions, traditional healthcare is either out of reach, unaffordable, or unreliable. That's the gap &you is stepping into — not just with technology, but with a new model built around clinical credibility, licensed care, and patient trust.

Tech at its core — not layered on later

While a few players already exist in the space, &you believe the current offerings fall short — especially in markets like the Philippines, where patients are often left with overpriced products, clunky apps, or worse: black-market alternatives.

&you offers licensed doctor consultations and FDA-compliant treatments through a streamlined digital platform — no clinic visits required.

&you is developing a fully localized end-to-end system — from mobile onboarding and medical intake to prescription and nationwide delivery — built specifically for Southeast Asia's infrastructure and behavior. The platform will use advanced technology to help users assess their health and connect them with licensed local doctors to create personalized treatment plans.

"We're addressing unique regional challenges such as disrupted supply chains, user- unfriendly platforms, and a significant trust deficit. Our goal is to make getting help feel as easy and safe as ordering food," said Emil Eriksen, Founder of &you.

A Homegrown Model with Global Standards

Behind the scenes, &you works only with FDA-compliant partners and fully-licensed doctors, ensuring that all treatments are not only accessible but also safe and fully regulated. The company emphasizes user experience and clinical credibility — not just cheaper medicine.

All &you orders are handled through carefully selected partners to ensure a smooth and confidential delivery experience.

Early Traction Signals Big Demand

Since launching just this April, &you has already seen rapid traction, with thousands of customers in the few month, and expects to scale quickly as awareness grows.

The new funding will be used to scale engineering, expand local operations, and prepare for entry into new verticals in the next 12 months.

"Healthcare doesn't work here the way it should," Eriksen says. "We're fixing that — one problem, one product, and one person at a time."

