As AI reshapes economic landscapes, SWI Group specializes in delivering the essential, high-performance infrastructure that underpins all intelligent systems.

SWI Group, a recently merged entity formed from Stoneweg and Icona Capital with over €10 billion in assets under management, has broadened its investment remit to include digital infrastructure across Europe. Known for its pan-European real assets platform and alternatives strategy, the group is now building out foundational technologies that support intelligent systems.

"We are at the start of a secular transformation in how data is processed, stored, and monetized," said Max-Hervé George. "Our aim is to invest not just in trends, but in foundations."

SWI Group, under the leadership of Max-Hervé George, has begun acquiring and developing AI-ready data centers, edge compute nodes, and sovereign compute regions in locations selected for access to renewable energy, regulatory stability, and potential for future expansion. This infrastructure push represents a strategic shift that aligns SWI's long-term capital cycle with Europe's growing demand for compliant and resilient compute capacity.

In parallel, SWI is retrofitting brownfield sites to meet state‑of‑the‑art technical and sustainability benchmarks. Modular designs and efficient cooling systems are being deployed to ensure adherence to EU ESG regulations and prepare for forthcoming AI‑centric frameworks.

Leveraging its combined structure—Stoneweg Real Assets and Icona Alternatives—SWI benefits from deep expertise in structured finance, thematic investing, and operational delivery. That cross‑functional advantage strengthens the underwriting of complex digital infrastructure.

The current pipeline spans enterprise, government, and cloud‑oriented facilities offering stable, utility‑style revenue and diversified use cases. With Europe sharpening its focus on secure and ethically aligned AI deployment, SWI's infrastructure play reflects both commercial foresight and robust institutional support.